What We Do in the Shadows Returning for Seasons 5 & 6; New S04 Key Art

What's better than knowing that FX's What We Do in the Shadows is returning with a double-episode Season 4 premiere on July 12th? How about a new key art poster featuring Laszlo (Matt Berry), (Baby) Colin (Mark Proksch), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) enjoying the vibes at what appears to be Nadja's vampire nightclub? But you want something even better than that? How about the news that FX Networks has renewed the series for both a fifth and sixth season? Yup, a two-season green light. "There's a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn't be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series," said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment, in a statement. "'What We Do in the Shadows' excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors, and crew. We can't wait for everyone to enjoy season four, knowing that the next two are on the way."

With all of that in mind, we have a look at an official teaser for What We Do in the Shadows offering us our first looks at how the nightclub scene is shaping up… and to be honest? It looks like it's doing them some good…

In the shocking season three finale of "What We Do in the Shadows," Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson — aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor's eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others. With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever, season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.