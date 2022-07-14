What We Do in the Shadows S04E03 Preview: Nandor Makes a Sizeable Wish

After a two-episode fourth season opener brought the band back together (check out our review here), we have a look at what's ahead via the official promo for the next episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows. In S04E03 "The Grand Opening," Nadja's (Natasia Demetriou) nightclub already has a problem and it hasn't even opened its doors yet. But in the preview you're about to see, the focus also shifts to Laszlo's (Matt Berry) desperate attempts to keep Baby Colin/"Boy" (Mark Proksch) from becoming old Colin. And then there are Guillermo's (Harvey Guillén) efforts to help Nandor (Kayvan Novak) embrace marital life. Of course, Nandor thinks he knows the key to winning over Marwa (Parisa Fakhri) but it will require a rather sizeable wish to be fulfilled by Djinn (Anoop Desai).

With FX's What We Do in the Shadows returning next week, here's a look at the promo for S04E03 "The Grand Opening":

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Episode 3 "The Grand Opening": Opening night of Nadja's vampire nightclub is threatened when the big musical guest cancels. Written by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil; directed by Kyle Newacheck.

Billed as "Guillermo's Journey of a Lifetime," here's a look back at that "found footage" that's either still streaming as you're reading this or preserved as a testament to Guillermo's bravery (and new-found hatred of Oreos):

And in the following clips, we get a look at what life is like for an energy vampire as well as for a human living among vampires. Then, we have a look back at the 7 top in-house quarrels (with Guillermo & Nandor's Season 3 finale fight at the top of our list):

With the series returning with two episodes tonight, here's a look at the official trailer for FX's What We Do in the Shadows:

In the shocking season three finale of "What We Do in the Shadows," Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson — aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor's eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others. With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever, season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.