What We Do in the Shadows S05E03 Trailer: Our Vamps Show Their Pride

We have a Guillermo/Laszlo team-up on the way and our vamps show off their Pride in the trailer for FX's What We Do in the Shadows S05E03.

Heading into FX's What We Do in the Shadows S05E03 "Pride Parade," things are starting to get very interesting. Laszlo (Matt Berry) is now aware of Guillermo's (Harvey Guillén) secret, meaning it's time for a Laszlo/Guillermo team-up to find some answers and not tell Nandor (Kayvan Novak) – which isn't going to go well. Meanwhile, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) is looking to do right by Nadja Doll – including helping her achieve a long-held dream; Colin (Mark Proksch) continues to pursue now personal & professional choices, and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) just wants to feel like she belongs. Add into that mix a Pride parade hosted by Sean and the crew, and you can't help but feel like this season is building to something big – but what?

Here's a look at the official episode trailer for S05E03 "Pride Parade," followed by a look back at what we know so far about the fifth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows:

And here's the official trailer & season overview for What We Do in the Shadows, returning to FX this Thursday, July 13th:

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who've known each other for centuries.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

