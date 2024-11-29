Posted in: FX, Review, TV | Tagged: what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in The Shadows S06E08 Review: Seduced by The Spotlight

FX's What We Do in the Shadows S06E08: "P.I. Undercover: New York" was a wonderful case study in how our vampires really don't get mortals.

This week's episode of FX's sixth and final season of What We Do in the Shadows, "P.I. Undercover: New York," was a fun little venture into humanity. I am not sure how the vampires have not been caught still with their constant parading around pretending to be normal. This last season so far has felt like a seamless continuation without doing any unnecessary fanfare.

It seems a show has started filming around the neighborhood, and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) feels threatened, and Laszlo (Matt Berry) agrees with him, believing they are in danger. They are not. However, they keep searching for the one in charge until Nandor actually gets hired, and he just naturally takes to it… or as much as he actually can, not knowing what he really is doing. I loved this part, it really has a behind the scenes vibe. Laszlo and Nandor being silly around just have more of a theater crew vibe, and it made me feel like I was back in college helping backstage. I enjoyed how it became a little tongue-in-cheek about the roles within the crew. I loved seeing Nandor and Laszlo dilly-dallying around, especially with Laszlo's funny words. They always get me.

We find out that Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) is a very big fan of the show, though, and surprisingly, he is the least smooth of the bunch when trying to meet the show's star. I must say, I loved the little fanboy things we learned about Guillermo and his participation within the fan community. I found it cute that even after the fight for a crew hoodie, Nandor and Laszlo end up giving him the mementos from the set. Guillermo has truly become one of them.

While all of this is going on, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) asks Colin (Mark Proksch) to go with him to a get-together with an old friend and his wife. It seems Nadja is pretty taken with fleeting human lives and pretending to be one. However, we quickly find out it is a very awkward and spicy couple that seems to have some deals in place. It is the first time I see Nadja fully catch something about a human without it being spelled out. Well, Colin's friend's wife has something for Colin.

The get-together just gets more and more awkward as the couple keeps fighting. But then there's more: Colin's friend' asks Colin to take his wife to bed. Well, things just keep escalating and getting more uncomfortable. Colin keeps being the wild card always surprising me. I do wonder what type of conversations was it he had with his friend's wife that got her do smitten. I will always be fascinated by Colin's character. I really am sad What We Do in the Shadows is coming to an end, but considering where things stand I am curious where things are heading.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Episode 8: "P.I. Undercover: New York" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10

