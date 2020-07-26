Comic-Con@Home aka SDCC brought the cast of FX/FX on Hulu's What We Do in the Shadows into our homes for a panel discussion about the show and their experiences. It was nice to see my latest favorite five-some again and to hear their voices in my living room. The world has been so bleak since season 2 ended, so in all honesty, there were high hopes for season three announcements. The panel was moderated by Haley Joel Osment (Topher), who was joined by Harvey Guillen (Guillermo), Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Matt Berry (Laszlo), Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson), Stefani Robinson (Executive Producer), and Paul Simms (Executive Producer).

Unfortunately, there weren't a ton of details they could give out about the upcoming season (both from spoilers as well as timing standpoints), but it was still fun to hear them discuss the show, their characters, and the difficulties they faced when quarantine first started. That said, I have to thank Simms and Robinson for being the ones dropping all the "intel bombs" tonight about what a third season of What We Do in the Shadows might bring. While looking to steer clear of spoilers, the pair said they know where the relationship between Nandor and Guillermo is heading and claimed fans will be very excited. They also mentioned there will be new creatures coming on aboard during the upcoming season, and that our housemates will get a hellhound to protect them.

When asked about possible love prospects for Nandor, Simms said that Nandor is very lonely and that ties into the search that each of the characters is on. For Nandor, it is love, while for Colin it is about being a better energy vampire while also maintaining a regular, day-to-day life. Colin may be going on a "search" next season, and there was mention about a "new duty" before confessing he was already giving away too much. On her end, Robinson offered only one clue and it was in regard to possible creatures we might be seeing: "There are some creatures that live on edifices…" Hmm… extra points if you're thinking gargoyles.

Guillen, Kovak, Berry, Demetriou, and Proksch discussed facets of their characters and how it was recording their lines from home when quarantine first started. It seems they were still in production when lock-down started and it included some homework. Demetriou confessed she had to record all her puppet's lines from home and since she was such a fantastic actress and improviser it was very easy for her. Osment also asked them all what was the policy on taking items from the set, and it seems they had all taken a little souvenir here and there. It was a nice panel for What We Do in the Shadows. I enjoyed listening to their discussion and I will not lie, my favorite part was definitely Kovak popping up with his cat saying he had been turned into a kitty. I really cannot wait to see what they have in store for us for a third run.