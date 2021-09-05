What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 E01 Changes the Status Quo: Review

The highly-anticipated third season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows premiered with "The Prisoner", and it did not miss a single beat. The season takes off pretty much where the last one left off. Guillermo's (Harvey Guillen) slaughtering of the Vampiric Council had its consequences, so now his fate rests upon the hands of Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch), and the spirit Nadja doll. The show did not waste any time getting its groove back and it was just as funny as ever, while also evolving the roommates' status quo that both made sense and makes for some interesting future storyline possibilities.

The Vampires are currently keeping Guillermo in a jail-slash-dungeon while they debate whether Guillermo should be allowed to live or if he should be killed as protocol dictates. However, while Nadja and Laszlo argue that they are not safe with a vampire slayer as Nandor's familiar, Nandor reasons with them reminding the two that Guillermo saved them. However, he is reminded that it was Guillermo's killing that first got them into being convicted by the council in the first place. However, for once Nandor kept sticking up for his familiar. What I found funny though, was the fact that even though Guillermo was supposedly locked up, he had a way of getting out all along and still cleaned up after the vampires and made sure everything in the home was tended to. That said, he still managed to fill up his bucket for Colin to clean up. Also, can we address Colin's obsession with Guillermo's poop? Okay…

In the meantime, while Guillermo seems to be better off than he was at his previous spot, something weird gets his attention on the cameras he installed. He manages to escape his room right on time, but it turned out to be The Guide (Kristen Schaal) who came with an announcement for Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, and Colin from the Vampiric Council's Spokesperson (Taika Waititi). Basically, after getting rid of every vampire in power within their area they are now being offered to be the head of the Vampiric Council in their area. While Laszlo wants nothing to do with it, the other three are pretty excited to take over. Until they run into a tiny issue: there is only one throne– only one of them gets to rule them all. I think Laszlo's lack of interest will bring him to the throne at some point.

The new season of What We Do in the Shadows definitely started off with a bang. I am loving how Nandor has changed toward Guillermo and how their relationship seems to have gotten much better and less strained. I wonder how the rest of the vampires will get along with him from now on since they are all well aware of Guillermo's reflexes as slayer– will they now respect or fear him? Or will they not change at all? I am also curious how being in power will also affect them and I am excited to see what will be in store for this season.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 1 "The Prisoner" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10 The highly-anticipated third season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows premiered with "The Prisoner", and it did not miss a single beat. The season takes off pretty much where the last one left off. Guillermo's (Harvey Guillen) slaughtering of the Vampire Council had its consequences, so now his fate rests upon the hands of Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch), and the spirit Nadja doll. The show did not waste any time getting its groove back and it was just as funny as ever, while also evolving the roommates' status quo that both made sense and makes for some interesting future storyline possibilities.