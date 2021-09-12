What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 E03 Review: Nandor Gets Twilight'd

This week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, "Gail", was a worthy follow-up to the season premiere last week. Another episode that made us laugh from beginning to end. The episode follows Nandor's (Kayvan Novak) descent into getting played by the same person he has been back-and-forth with for the past 40 years. We get to see a whole new side to Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), Colin (Mark Proksch) & Laszlo (Matt Berry) on a little (and brief and destructive) journey of self-discovery, and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou)… well, Nadja is kinda the voice of reason in this one. Surprisingly. At least when she's not hating on Gail, that is…

This episode of What We Do in the Shadows really gave us a new side to a couple of characters we thought we already knew. On Nandor's end, e has been disappearing to go mess around with Gail (Aida Turturro) who has been, according to Nadja, bringing his hopes up and crushing them for the past forty years. However, as Gail explains, Nandor is like a can of tuna you have not eaten and enjoy, but after having it for a straight month you get tired of it. She seems to just want to have fun and not really commit to anything. However, as Nadja tries to keep her distracted before Nandor proposes, we realize Gail is actually a Werewoman. Nadja is not pleased Nandor is about to have his heart broken again and Guillermo is a little petty jealous person, too. I was surprised and glad to see that their attitude seems to be rubbing off on him.

Laszlo and Colin are researching energy vampires on the council's library, but it seems there is not a lot of information on it. Also, it is the first time both of them spent so much time together without the other three. Laszlo thinks Colin is depressed and lonely, and Colin thinks Laszlo is lonely since Nadja took leadership of the council. So they both decide to spend more time with the other to keep them company. I do not think there has been a moment in all three seasons that Laszlo has not made me laugh. He just always gets me, even with just a word or an arched brow. The little adventure between Laszlo and Colin breaking apart a car to bring it outside and put it together was my favorite part. And it would be a crime to not give props to The Guide (Kristen Schaal), a new favorite who is hysterical on so many levels. I had to watch her reaction to the damage that Colin and Laszlo caused three times to fully appreciate it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do In The Shadows | Gail – Season 3 Ep. 3 Preview | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVc7FVNv1IY)

We also get to see the Werewolf team from the first season. Turns out Gail is also involved with one of the werewolves. Long story short- none of them trust one another and even more so after the "incident" earlier in the series. In order to determine a winner, Guillermo proposes a kickball competition Twilight style. And while this may have seemed forced and obvious with any other series, WWDITS made it unique, funny, and in many ways heartwarming because it was nice to see our roomies all (mostly) on the same page. Of course, Nadja ends up kicking the wrong way and killing Gail in the process. Nandor then turns her into a vampire… so now she is a vamp-were-woman? I wonder if this little tidbit is going to come back at some point to bite them. I mean, I did not even think it would be possible to covert a were-person into a vampire. Guillermo's face was priceless and I wonder what the long-term effect will be from this. I cannot wait to see our vampires take over Atlantic City on the next episode of What We Do in the Shadows. Now if Nadja could only control her hatred of Gail…

