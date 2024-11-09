Posted in: FX, Review, TV | Tagged: what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Ep. 5 Review: Nandor Has His Say

REVIEW: FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 6: "Nandor's Army" was a fun but heartbreaking chapter that gave Nandor a chance to open up.

FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Episode 5, "Nandor's Army," concerned us about Nandor's mental health. The episode was fun but also a little heartbreaking as we learned more about the Nandor (Kayvan Novak)/Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) dynamic over the previous five seasons – but this time, from Nandor's perspective.

The episode starts with Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo worried about Nandor as he has gone missing since being fired by Guillermo. Of course, everyone is mad at Guillermo, and the treatment toward him is very similar to how it was during season one. I mean, given the circumstances I was not expecting any less. Nandor's reaction, however, did surprise me. I could imagine he was going to take it badly, considering what happened previously with Guillermo's ex, but I was not expecting him to disappear altogether. What I was also not expecting was Guillermo's reaction to being treated that way I really love sassy Guillermo who stands up for himself.

The Baron, though, seems to have some information on Nandor's whereabouts as they have picked some random musings through the ether. Nandor's brokenhearted rants are definitely on another level of drama, and I am here for them. The Baron sends them all off to collect Nandor as he is becoming a danger to all vampires. And off they go. And here is where the bigger concerns start. Nandor claims to have an army, but all that is around are mannequins. Rightfully so, it is not the first time Nandor loses it… anyone remember that Vamp Rehab?

So, in order to help with all their Mental Health experience, they decide to play into whatever scenario Nandor has going on, and Colin seems to really love it. Guillermo, however, has to stay away. Of course, it is hysterical seeing how out of shape they seem to be, even though it should not be a problem considering their "undeadness." Laszlo and Nadja, though, had me in constant laughter with how tactless he is toward Nadja's concerns at times. They are definitely made for each other.

We do find out that Nando does, indeed, have a real Army when they try taking him away by force and they all come rolling in to help him. I did like that Guillermo was the one who ended up getting through to Nandor with his words. It was pretty sad, too, hearing how betrayed Nandor really felt. He does make a good point; he never really got rid of Guillermo and stood by him in his own weird way. It was a very good episode, and I love that it feels like a step forward in their relationship. I really cannot wait to see where this last season is heading and where they each stand before we say goodbye.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Episode 5: "Nandor's Army" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10 FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Episode 5, "Nandor's Army," concerned us about Nandor's mental health. The episode was fun but also a little heartbreaking as we learned more about the Nandor (Kayvan Novak)/Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) dynamic over the previous five seasons - but this time, from Nandor's perspective.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!