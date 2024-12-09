Posted in: FX, Review, TV | Tagged: what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in The Shadows Season 6 Ep. 9 Review: Vamps Go "Warriors"

Our vamps tapped into their inner "Warriors" in the nearly perfect FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Episode 9: "Come Out and Play."

The latest episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, "Come Out and Play," was the best episode of this season so far. It was a phenomenal episode, and I do not know what I was expecting, but it definitely blew past any expectations that I would've had. Every second of this episode was enjoyable and demanded a rewatch once the credits rolled.

There are two main storylines, and they end up converging toward the end. We have Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Colin (Mark Proksch), The Guide (Kristen Schaal), and The Monster (Andy Assaf) heading to a ceremony for Baron Afanas (Doug Jones). They make it clear to Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) that he is not coming because he has chosen to not be part of the family. I was initially bigger about how they were treating Guillermo, but it really just feels more like siblings ganging up against the younger one.

At the event for the Baron, we see all the Vampire clans of New York have gathered to celebrate the Baron – and to introduce him, we have Jerry (Mike O'Brien), who keeps trying to get the crowd to turn against the Baron. That was growing increasingly uncomfortable and hostile until Nadja stepped in and took the mic away from him. However, The Monster was not having any of the disrespect that Jerry was throwing at Nadja and squished Jerry's head. It is adorable that, even though she was scared, she still told the monster to run.

I could not get enough of all the coherent Vampire groups. They were all hysterical and so silly. I even caught myself hoping it had been a longer trek as all the Vampire clans chased them through NY. It definitely had a vibe that reminded me of earlier seasons. I also loved that they were calling for Guillermo after all the stuff they put him through. I am not going to lie; I was hoping to see an appearance from Simon the Devious (Nick Kroll).

While all of this is going on, Guillermo has been trying to spend time with his cousin, Miguel (Frankie Quiñones), who we have met a few times before. We see Guillermo seems a little anxious about the get-together since Miguel was a bit of a bully. But this turned out to be my favorite part of this episode. Things are not going too well as they keep bickering, and Guillermo feels a little pressed by his cousin. But before too long, we see that that's the way that shows love. We see him fire back at Guillermo for never spending time with his family, a nice moment that didn't hide the heartbreak that Miguel felt.

I am not going to lie. I felt Guillermo's sorry on a deep, personal level. This story speaks to the disconnect we can sometimes feel when our experiences are so different within the same group and family. It also shows how Guillermo spends more time focusing on others' well-being rather than his. I loved how this story developed into a deeper mutual understanding between the two of them. I found it so beautiful.

I also loved how Miguel ended up learning about the Vampires and helping them out. I think it shows that, even if his way of loving is quite toxic, he is still true about his "familia." Man, that hit me deep. It is funny when you realize that he Vampires treat Guillermo's family better than they treat him and seem to genuinely like them, as it happened with Nadja before. It is also funny how they keep coming back to Guillermo for saving. I am really not ready for FX's What We Do in the Shadows to end; at least we have two more episodes, and I cannot wait to see where the tides take us.

