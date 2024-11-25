Posted in: FX, Review, TV | Tagged: what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Episode 7 Review: Love Hurts

REVIEW: In FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Episode 7: "March Madness," we see just how painful friendships can be sometimes.

FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Episode 7: "March Madness" was yet another introduction to sports for our vampires. This time around, they get a "hellish" lesson in the madness that comes with… NCAA College Basketball brackets! It was a pretty fun and actually surprising episode as I was seriously not expecting some of what happened – and I am still in a bit of a shock about one of them, to be quite honest.

We basically have two storylines going on, and both are semi-two-parter. So Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Laszlo (Matt Berry) overhear Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) screaming his head off. When they get there, Sean is just losing it over his "March Madness" brackets – of course, they think Sean is possessed and needs to be exorcised. When they summoned the Demon to scare whatever was inside, Sean got me giggling. Of course, they did because what else would they do? I loved that Sean hit it up with that devil and that the devil was a sports fan. I am not going to lie, I was a lost a Laszlo and Nandor. However, I was glad to see the Guide (Kristen Schaal).

Everything escalates along with Sean's agitation, and he ends up having a serious heart episode. We see Laszlo is trying to help him throughout and Nandor is trying to keep Charmaine company. What I initially thought was a montage representing several days turned out to be a montage of just one day. Laszlo nearly killed Sean again in an attempt to help him. As brilliant as Laszlo can be, he can also be quite not so much. Nandor, on the other hand, has been helping Charmaine around the house and confesses that he likes someone (The Guide). I think it was about time that we saw this happen; I am curious to know if this is where it will stop or if they will continue to explore it. I truly hope they do. On her end, Charmaine thinks that she is the one taking care of Nandor, believing that Nandor is the subject of the documentary. I was not expecting that.

Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) is trying to figure out his office personality because it seems every archetype is taken—even by Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), who Guillermo believes is the funny person. Oh goodness, Nadja took us on a trip that slowly escalated from funny to downright annoying. I could not stop laughing at the reactions from those in the office as she continued beating the same joke to death for days. Did I know that Guillermo accepting help from Colin (Mark Proksch) would lead to trouble? Yes – but I was not expecting Colin to swiftly turn and punch Guillermo, let alone kick the living crap out of him later. After the conversation with his boss, I do not think things are going to fare well for Guillermo. I am really hoping that Guillermo addresses this with Colin – but at the moment he feels good thinking things are going well. Our favorites were left in some very interesting positions heading into the final run of episodes – I am curious to see how the writers behind FX's What We Do in the Shadows plan to wrap things up.

