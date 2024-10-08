Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows Teaser: It's About to Get "Extremely Freaky"

Returning on October 21st for its sixth and final season, FX's teaser for FX's What We Do in the Shadows offers some interesting new looks.

With less than two weeks to go until Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), The Guide (Kristen Schaal), and their friends (and enemies) hit our screens for the sixth and final season of What We Do in the Shadows, we're getting a new teaser that offers some interesting new looks at what's still to comes. The most surprising? Seeing Colin in a rage and… throwing punches?!? We also got a chance to check out Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) enjoying a game with one rather "horny" friend – much to Laszlo and Nandor's surprise, and it looks like Guillermo and Baron Afanas (Doug Jones) are going to be spending some quality time together.

Returning on October 21st, here's the latest look at the sixth and final season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, followed by a look back at what we learned about the upcoming season over the past few months:

What We Do in the Shadows Final Season: New Vamp, Doc Crew Involved

Heading into the show's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024 panel, Simms offered some very intriguing intel on what's to come – including Guillermo starting a new life and Colin looking to help Laszlo build a new familiar/best friend. During the SDCC 2024, Berry, Proksch, Schaal, Novak (via Zoom), Simms, and director Kyle Newacheck were on hand to screen the first episode of the final season and tease what's still to come. The three big takeaways? We're introduced to our vamps' original roommate, Jerry – and let's just say that his reawakening (they forgot to wake him since 1976) has an impact on the house's dynamic. In addition, we learn where Guillermo's living now and what he's been up to. Finally – and especially interesting – the vampires begin calling into question the whole documentary thing.

Speaking of the documentary crew, Newacheck noted that the story of our usually unseen supporting cast "does get opened up towards the later end of the season in a very meta way that was fun to make." In fact, the director even had a chance to get in on the action. "I will say that I did get to play a director in the show at a certain point while I was directing the show, which was the most meta thing I've ever been a part of. So stay tuned, y'all. It's gonna get wild and weird," Newacheck added.

As an added bonus, you may have noticed at the opening that we mentioned Novak checked in via Zoom – but that wasn't quite right. Novak checked in as Nandor – and had a pretty graphic response when asked if Guillermo was going to come to terms with his feelings for Nandor. "I have to keep my voice down because Guillermo is in the next room, jacking off into his pillow," Nandor shared, saying to someone off camera who was supposed to be Guillermo, "What? No, I wasn't talking about you. Shut the fuck up!" Here's a brief clip of Nocak from today's panel:

Kayvan Novak is doing the #ComicCon panel for "What We Do in the Shadows" remotely via Zoom — and in character as Nandor the Relentless. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/LXFKUIFemC — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!