Wheels Up! Criminal Minds Docuseries In the Works at Paramount+

If revival news wasn't exciting enough already, the Criminal Minds series from CBS will receive a docuseries at Paramount+ based on the true-to-life procedurals on crimes investigated by the FBI themselves. The FBI profilers at the center and heart of the crime drama are a creation by Jeff Davis, who had worked on another cult classic show Teen Wolf. Starting all the way back in 2005, Criminal Minds ran up until last year, but the news of the revival of the series at the home of their docuseries has many fans excited. With the revival series being in development at ViacomCBS, the additional look inside the workings within the FBI Behavioral Unit is an added bonus for the platform's future. The expected title of the docuseries is The Real Criminal Minds, featuring a real profiler in the episodes.

With the hint at a possible iconic member of the Criminal Minds cast set to host the series, minds are already going a mile a minute to guess who that might be with so many beloved characters praised all over the internet. Looking inside the schedules and procedures for investigating perpetrators, the examination of the unit in a docuseries provides another reason for fans to subscribe to Paramount+ compared to other competitors. The raw personal struggles and professional standards to be kept, are only some pieces of what is set to be captured in The Real Criminal Minds. The success of streaming the original series on Netflix, and the last few seasons on Hulu, must have been the ultimate hint for CBS to grab at this opportunity during their rebranding of CBS All Access into Paramount+. Let us know in the comments below if you'll be watching when this docuseries comes out and if a revival actually interests you!