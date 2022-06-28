When Ryan Gosling Wears Pirated Fan Art Of Ncuti Gatwa As Doctor Who

Ryan Gosling's directorial debut Lost River cast former Doctor Matt Smith in the role of the villain after Ryan Gosling saw him in Doctor Who. "Doctor Who was on TV and he was doing a scene where he had a microphone and he was literally ruling the universe telling these spaceships how it was going to be. I've never really seen anybody that looks like him or is like him. He's his own thing. I got really keen about working with him and I was so happy he came on to do the film."

And now Ryan Gosling has shown off more of his Whovian fandom, spotted out and about wearing a Ncuti Gawta-as-the-Doctor T-shirt, posted on Instagram Stories by Ncuti Gatwa, with the text "Dolls Supporting Doctors Yaas Queen. As if I couldn't love him anymore" referencing the movie Barbie, which they are both currently filming, with Gosling and Ncuti both playing versions of Ken.

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies posted another photo on Instagram of Ryan Gosling wearing the short in question, joking "This is, genuinely, Ryan Gosling wearing a t-shirt of Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who. We're suing him, of course. Illegal merch. #rulesarerules"

Because, yes, it is unofficial merch. Not only that, the image was a fan-created one, created by, and posted online by, Doctor Who art creator Matthew Purchase, and then ripped off by the T-shirt maker. And the T-shirt worn by Gosling still has Matthew Purchase's watermark on the image. Purchase posted in response to the fuss, "As worn by Ryan Gosling! Sold by the artist! I've added my Ncuti Gatwa piece to Redubble, with watermark as worn by Ryan. As I don't own everything in the image approximately 50% of the proceeds I will make will go to The Goboka Rwanda Trust." Purchase added "In case anyone at the BBC is reading this, it was never my intention to sell this piece of artwork. I only did it as a bit of fun. The only reason I'm selling it now is to make sure some of the money doesn't go to third-party sellers and raise some money for charity. Whilst I am a tiny bit annoyed my artwork has been sold illegally again (being the one who created it, I won't see a penny) the purpose of the artwork was to celebrate the casting of Ncuti, so the fact he and Russell have seen it via the most elaborate way possible "

Sounds like a good conduit to me. Want to pitch a story to the Doctor Who TV team? Just get Ryan Gosling to wear it on his chest, when he is out and about, and you are in!