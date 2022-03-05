Why The Case Study of Vanitas Made Our Same-Day Must-See Anime List

Funimation's The Case Study of Vanitas has made it to our list as one of those anime we must keep updated on the moment an episode hits streaming. The anime is a steampunk fantasy in which vampires and humankind are at war with one another since a curse fell upon vampires and distorted their nature. I went into this anime blind as I had never read the manga before. However, the beautiful character designs were hard to ignore when I first saw Vanitas' beautiful face pop up on my feed… the rest is history.

The anime follows Noe who joins Vanitas after seeing him in action on a trip to Paris. Vanitas calls himself a vampire doctor and carries with him the Book of Vanitas, a grimoire capable of helping him save all vampires whose names have been defiled by the curse by revealing to him their true name. After this first unplanned adventure, they find trouble when vampires, humans, and the church start wanting to get their hands on the Book of Vanitas and bigger truths and plots start being revealed slowly.

While it unfolded a bit slowly, the anime has done a great job with its pacing and story-telling. It has made me love some characters and continuously makes me ask so many questions, tempting me to search for spoilers just to know what is about to happen to stop these mini heart attacks. I am really enjoying the layers and character development so far. I think it has been fantastic. I love Vanitas and Noe: their personalities and dynamics have me really wondering what is the connection as it continuously seems as if Vanitas knows him from somewhere else.

Vanitas' persona though always gets me— from his constant smirk to his confident façade, which seems to crumble from time to time. He seems to have very deep issues or sadness, not quite sure yet. And while there have been little hints all throughout, it has not been as obvious as it was on this week's episode. How it seems that he puts up walls to keep himself from getting attached. And now even with Jeanne, now that she is returning feelings, he seems to have been taken aback and not know how to act. I think this episode changes things and turns the tables a bit. The plot thickens and there seems to be more at play now than we first imagined. I love that we get to see there is another side to Vanitas, that deep inside there seems to be a crack and a very broken person who feels too deeply and tries avoiding being hurt again. It is what made me love Ed Elric, those moments we get to see their vulnerability.

I am loving this anime: its music, animation, design, and story— all tie up pretty nicely together. Now every week I religiously wait for a new episode and I cannot wait to get all my questions answered. I know there are only a handful of episodes left for this season and I am already trying to figure out the best way to catch up on the manga because I will need it to keep me company when the season ends.

