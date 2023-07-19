Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: amazon studios, B.E. Jones, Jenna Colman, Marnie Dickens, prime video, so yong kim, thriller, wilderness

Wilderness: Prime Video Releases Images from Jenna Coleman Thriller

Amazon's Prime Video released images from Wilderness, the upcoming thriller starring Jenna Coleman as a woman taking revenge on her husband.

Amazon's Prime Video has released stills from Wilderness, the thriller headlined by Jenna Coleman. The series is based on the novel by B.E. Jones, created and scripted by Marnie Dickens and directed by So Yong Kim.

Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen star as Liv and Will, a happy British couple who seem to have it all. A rock-solid marriage. A glamorous new life in New York. A golden future stretching ahead of them. Until Liv learns about the affair. Heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. Enter the American road trip Liv's fantasized about since she was little, from Monument Valley to the Grand Canyon, on through Yosemite, ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas to blow off the dust and sweat. For Will, it's a chance to make amends; for Liv, it's a very different prospect—a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge.

While exploring the American wilderness, the couple bump into Will's colleague Cara (Ashley Benson), a young woman with a glittering career and an adoring boyfriend, Garth (Eric Balfour). Liv's best-laid plans are wrecked, and as the foursome go hiking together, Cara and Garth soon find themselves enmeshed in Will and Liv's lives in a way that will change the course of all their futures forever. Here's a look at the images that were released:

Dickens said, "Who doesn't know someone who's been cheated on? That gut punch on discovery, the trail of paranoia and suspicion it leaves behind, the difficulty of trusting again. It's enough to tip anyone over the edge. And that's where we meet our heroine, Liv, as she's lied to over and over by the man she loves. Of course, she wants revenge, and I, for one, hope she gets it."

Hey, Jenna Coleman should murder douchebag husbands more often! This is perhaps her second time. If you're curious, go look up the last time she did it. It's more recent than you realise, and no, it wasn't in Doctor Who. Jenna Coleman should keep on murdering douchebag husbands when she's not exorcising demons while wearing a trendy white trenchcoat. Smash the patriarchy, Jenna Coleman! You know you want to!

Wilderness premieres on Prime in the Autumn.

