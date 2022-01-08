Will a Prison Riot Lead to A New Mayor of Kingstown? S01E10 Preview

This week is one for goodbyes in Taylor Sheridan's universe, with last week seeing the Kevin Costner-starring ratings juggernaut Yellowstone wrapping up its season run. And this week, the same can be said for Sheridan, Hugh Dillon & Paramount+'s Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye)-starring Mayor of Kingstown. And as you're about to see from the following preview images and overview for "This Piece of My Soul," Kingstown Prison is in full-on meltdown mode as Mike (Renner) races against the clock to keep a prison riot from tearing things apart for everyone on both sides of the prison's walls.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 Episode 10 "This Piece of My Soul": Kingstown Prison descends into total chaos. Mike desperately works to help stop a riot that will have serious consequences for all involved.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mayor of Kingstown | Midseason Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMJLaESmgXw)

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman executive produce.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman. As part of Sheridan's deal with MTV Entertainment and ViacomCBS, Mayor of Kingstown and "Yellowstone" prequel series 1883 are the first from his exclusive multi-year pact, which includes scripted and procedural series for streaming and linear. 101 Studios serves as a production partner on all series.