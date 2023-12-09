Posted in: BBC, Current News, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: catherine tate, david tennant, Ncuti Gatwa

Will Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Fallout Bring 2 Doctors and A Movie?

Some last-minute Doctor Who speculation for you. Are we getting a multi-Doctor episode for the anniversary after all? And what about a movie?

Article Summary Speculation abounds on Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor's fate in 'The Giggle'.

Russell T Davies may deliver a twist with a multi-Doctor story.

Will Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor meet Tennant's in a timeline split?

Theorizing a 'Doctor Who' film with Tennant for 2026's anniversary.

In two days' time, we will see The Giggle, the final of the three Doctor Who specials from the BBC and Disney+, ahead of the Christmas Day Special. From the trailer, it appears that it will feature the regeneration of David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor into Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth. Or does it? We haven't seen any glowy hands yet.

So here is some mindless speculation. Trying to get my head into the mindspace of the Bad Wolf folks in the almost certain knowledge that I will get it completely wrong. But at least trying to show my working out as I go. We'll know a lot more in two days, I guess, but ignorance can be blissful.

Okay, so returning showrunner Russell T Davies is acutely aware that bringing David Tennant and Catherine Tate back to take over Doctor Who is a step backward for the show, not forward; it is comfortable nostalgia. Which is really not what he does. So there has to be something new for the last of these three 60th Anniversary episodes. And we haven't had a multi-Doctor story for this anniversary. After all, it also seems that the Fourteenth doesn't seem to have had much of a crack of the whip.

So how about this? Just like Peter Capaldi's eyebrows appeared in the Fiftieth Anniversary episode, The Day Of The Doctor, to much cheering, so Ncuti Gatwa will be appearing as a Future Fifteenth Doctor, folded back on his timeline by the Celestial Toymaker. We get a team-up between the two, reprising The Two Doctors. Maybe even splitting the timeline. Then, we will follow the Fifteenth Doctor in his TARDIS, heading into Christmas Day. But the also leave David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor behind with Donna. With more adventures to be had… in a Doctor Who film from Sony, the BBC and Disney for 2026. It stars David Tennant, the most popular Doctor, internationally at least. Because he still isn't ready to go.

It's a theory. Just a theory. Probably wrong; most theories are. But isn't it fun? Doctor Who: The Giggle will air on BBC1 and Disney+ on Saturday, the 9th of December.

Doctor Who: The Giggle

The giggle of a mysterious puppet is driving the human race insane. When the Doctor discovers the return of the terrifying Toymaker, he faces a fight he can never win.

18:30 GMT, 9th December 2023, 1 hour, 1 minute

The Doctor: David Tennant

Donna Noble: Catherine Tate

The Doctor: Ncuti Gatwa

Charles Banerjee: Charlie de Melo

The Toymaker: Neil Patrick Harris

John Logie Baird: John Mackay

Writer: Russell T Davies

Producer: Vicki Delow

Director: Chanya Button

Production Company: Bad Wolf Productions

Production Company: BBC Studios

Doctor Who: Christmas Special: The Church on Ruby Road

Long ago, on Christmas Eve, a baby was abandoned in the snow. Today, Ruby Sunday meets the Doctor, goblins, stolen babies and, perhaps, the secret of her birth.

17.55 GMT, 25th December 2023, 55 minutes

The Doctor: Ncuti Gatwa

Ruby Sunday: Millie Gibson

Davina McCall: Davina McCall

Trudy: Mary Malone

Mrs Flood: Anita Dobson

Abdul: Hemi Yeroham

Writer: Russell T Davies

Executive Producer: Russell T Davies

Executive Producer: Phil Collinson

Executive Producer: Joel Collins

Executive Producer: Julie Gardner

Executive Producer: Jane Tranter

Series Producer: Vicki Delow

Producer: Chris May

Director: Mark Tonderai

Production Company: Bad Wolf Productions

Production Company: BBC Studios

