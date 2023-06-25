Posted in: AEW, NJPW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, forbidden door, njpw, recaps, wrestling

Will Ospreay Beats Kenny Omega for IWGP US Title at Forbidden Door

WIll Ospreay won the IWGP US Title from Kenny Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, but the match couldn't touch WWE's classics! 😠🤬

Hey there, The Chadster's loyal readers! 🙋‍♂️ Welcome back to more live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where one of the sure to be most talked-about moments was when Will Ospreay faced off against Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship, emerging victorious as the new champion with a little help from Don Callis.

Obviously, they were trying too hard to outdo WWE's classic matches. Can you believe it? 🤦‍♂️ And guess what? During this epic, bloody match, Ospreay defeated Omega to gain the championship title he had lost at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As usual, these AEW wrestlers just don't know when to stop. 😒 The match seemed to be all about hurting each other as much as possible only to somehow continue to fight with amazing, crowd-pleasing moves, and in the end, both competitors were left bruised and battered. The Chadster can't help but think: it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤬

Auughh man! So unfair! 💢 This is clearly another move by Tony Khan to upstage WWE with this over-the-top clash between two talented wrestlers. It got so intense that Ospreay ended up using Omega's very own moves against him! But, let's be honest, did they really need all this bloody mess? 😖 Way to steal the focus away from real, classic WWE matches, Tony. Bravo! The Chadster also can't help but feel Ospreay has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back with this one. 😤

There are other disrespectful results from the Forbidden Door that The Chadster has to report! The Elite, Eddie Kingston, and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Blackpool Combat Club and Shota Umino, with Ishii pinning Wheeler Yuta. Toni Storm somehow retained the AEW Women's Championship against Willow Nightingale. Honestly, do any of these AEW wrestlers even understand a single thing about the wrestling business? 🤔

It was after watching Will Ospreay win the United States Championship from Kenny Omega that The Chadster tried to talk to Keighleyanne, explaining how AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is clearly brainwashing fans into hating WWE. And, can you guess what happened? She accused Yours Truly of overreacting! 😫 Keighleyanne thn dismissed The Chadster and returned to her phone, probably texting that guy Gary once again. ☠️ Tony Khan, look what you've done to The Chadster's marriage! Is this really necessary? 😡

Well, dear readers, it's time to bid adieu to this post from AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, but fear not. Remember to check back later for more of The Chadster's live and unbiased AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door coverage, only here on Bleeding Cool. 🧀 And if Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, or Mike Coppinger happen to be reading this, hang in there, guys! The Chadster knows what it feels like to be an unbiased journalist in this wrestling world. Let's keep fighting the good fight! 💪📢

