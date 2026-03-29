Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent: Check Out S04E13: "Did I Screw This Up?" Preview Images

Check out the images for this week's episode of ABC's Will Trent, S04E13: "Did I Screw This Up," and a look at S04E14: "A Flag in the Mud."

Article Summary Will Trent S04E13 sees Amanda seek help after her gun is linked to a self-defense shooting.

Angie and Ormewood tackle a new case involving a college grad student with psychic visions.

Get a sneak peek at S04E14 as Will, Nico, and Angie become trapped in a tense hospital hostage crisis.

Promo trailer and image gallery provide previews of upcoming Will Trent episodes on ABC.

In this week's episode of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Will Trent, Amanda (Sonja Sohn) needs help from Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and Faith (Iantha Richardson) after her gun is used in a shooting. Meanwhile, Angie (Erika Christensen) and Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) have their hands full with… a psychic?!? Along with an official overview for S04E13: "Did I Screw This Up?," we've added an image gallery and promo trailer. In addition, we have an overview of S04E14: "A Flag in the Mud," in which some members of the team find themselves on the wrong side of a hostage crisis.

Will Trent Season 4: S04E13 & S04E14 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 13: "Did I Screw This Up?" – Amanda seeks help from Will and Faith after her gun is used in a self-defense shooting, and suspicion begins to mount around her. Meanwhile, at a college job fair, Angie and Ormewood encounter a grad student claiming to have psychic visions.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 14: "A Flag In The Mud" – A hospital hostage crisis traps Will, Nico, and Angie. Outside, Faith, Franklin, and Ormewood hunt the shooter, while a burner call warns that a figure from Will's past is returning to Atlanta.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

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