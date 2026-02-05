Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent S04E06: "You're Not That Person Anymore" Images Released

Check out an early look at next week's episode of ABC's Will Trent with the image gallery for S04E06: "You’re Not That Person Anymore."

Even with the next episode of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent not hitting until next week, that doesn't mean it's too soon to pass along a look at what's to come. We weren't sure if some shows would be taking a week or two off because of the Olympics, but it looks like the network is staying strong by keeping its hit shows going. With that in mind, we have an official overview, image gallery, and promo trailer for S04E06: "You're Not That Person Anymore" waiting for you below:

Will Trent Season 4 Ep. 6: "You're Not That Person Anymore" Preview

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 6: "You're Not That Person Anymore" – In the aftermath of Faith's deepening entanglement with Malcolm, her undercover work and emotions collide. Meanwhile, Amanda faces an unexpected challenge as Seth and Angie's next chapter begins to take shape.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

