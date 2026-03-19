Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Season 4: Check Out What's Ahead with S04E12 & S04E13

Check out the overview & trailer for ABC's Will Trent S04E12 "I Hear It Now, I Was Good," and an overview for S04E13: "Did I Screw This Up."

Article Summary Will Trent S04E12 dives into Will's search for his uncle and a mysterious conductor's murder case.

S04E13 sees Amanda under scrutiny when her gun is used in a shooting, needing Will and Faith's help.

Angie and Ormewood meet a psychic grad student at a college job fair, sparking new twists in E13.

Kevin Daniels is now a series regular as Det. Franklin Wilks, taking a bigger role in Season 4 cases.

We're not going to jump into spoilers for this week's episode of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent S04E11: "He Lives!" (at least, not yet), but we do have some intel to pass along regarding the next two episodes. In S04E12 "I Hear It Now, I Was Good," Will (Rodríguez) is driven even more to learn what's going on with his uncle, while the team takes on the case of a murdered conductor. Following that, in S04E13: "Did I Screw This Up," Amanda (Sonja Sohn) needs help from Will and Faith (Iantha Richardson) when her gun is used in a shooting.

Will Trent Season 4: S04E12 & S04E13 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 12: "I Hear It Now, I Was Good" – Will grows anxious over the whereabouts of his uncle, drawing emotional support from Angie. Meanwhile, the murder of a famed conductor, found with cryptic musical clues, pulls Ormewood, Faith and Franklin into the world of the Atlanta Symphony.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 13: "Did I Screw This Up" – Amanda seeks help from Will and Faith after her gun is used in a self-defense shooting, and suspicion begins to mount around her. Meanwhile, at a college job fair, Angie and Ormewood encounter a grad student claiming to have psychic visions.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

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