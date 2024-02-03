Posted in: TV | Tagged: documentary, legion m, star trek, william shatner, William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill

William Shatner Doc "You Can Call Me Bill" Highlights His Life, Career

Legion M released a trailer for its latest documentary, William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill, chronicling the life of the Canadian actor.

Article Summary Legion M unveils trailer for William Shatner documentary 'You Can Call Me Bill'.

Film explores Shatner's eight-decade career, from 'Star Trek' to 'Boston Legal'.

Shatner reflects on life and legacy in the documentary's voiceover.

'You Can Call Me Bill' set for exclusive theater release on March 22.

The fan-owned Legion M released the trailer for the crowdfunded documentary William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill, a comprehensive look at the life of the legendary Canadian actor and Star Trek icon whose career spans eight decades. Shatner developed a prolific career across film and television since his debut in 1951's The Butler's Night Off. While most synonymous with his time as Captain James T. Kirk in NBC's Star Trek: The Original Series and playing the role for nearly 30 years, his first foray into science fiction was for a Canadian children's show called Space Command in 1953. With over 250 credits to his name, the actor remains still active doing the occasional live-action film and TV work and voiceovers with his latest project, Masters of the Universe: Revolution for Netflix as Keldor.

Directed by Alexandre O. Philippe, the trailer for You Can Call Me Bill features Shatner in a voiceover. "It's an interesting phrase," he starts. "'Go boldly'" referencing Gene Roddenberry's original tagline for Star Trek "To boldly go where no man has gone before." "What is there to 'boldly go into?'" he ponders. The first clip featured is one of Shatner's appearances from CBS's The Big Bang Theory, where starstruck Sheldon (Jim Parsons) announces, "You're William Shatner" to a raucous studio audience, to which he responds, "You can call me Bill" (because that's the title of the documentary, get it?)

"Do we ever present ourselves as we really are to somebody else can we be absolutely honest?" Shatner continues while highlighting a black and white screen test and more of the actor's highlights from shows like Star Trek, The Twilight Zone, Boston Legal, and more. "As we get older, we ask ourselves questions: Do we really know each other? Do we really know ourselves? Why are we here?" As the trailer shifts to Shatner's Blue Origin Flight and more contemporary clips, "Everything's risky, but there's something beautiful about that. I haven't changed the world, but what is a legacy are the good deeds. Go boldly, go with courage, go with commitment. That's what it means, and then boldly go into the next adventure. That's the story of my life…" The film is slated for release exclusively in theaters on March 22nd.

