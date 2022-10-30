Willow: Disney+ & Lucasfilm Series Key Art Goes Heavy on The Epic

After yesterday's release of behind-the-scenes looks at filming on Lucasfilm & Disney+'s Warwick Davis (Willow Ufgood) & Joanne Whalley (Queen Sorsha)-starring sequel series to George Lucas and Ron Howard's 1988 film, we knew things were starting to get serious. But with a month to go until Willow hits streaming screens to kick off its epic quest, fans are being treated to an epic key art poster that not only embraces its cinematic roots but also effectively previews the new dangers that lie ahead.

What You Need to Know About Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Willow

An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, "Willow" features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

Set to focus on the group's mission to save a prince, the series also features Ellie Bamber's (Nocturnal Animals) Dove, an unassuming kitchen maid who proves that she is the "chosen one" as she embarks on the journey. Ruby Cruz's (Castle Rock) Kit is the princess whose twin brother was abducted, destined to be a leader and ultimately the queen. Erin Kellyman's (Solo) Jade is a servant who is also Kit's best friend and moral compass- and on her way to becoming the best young warrior in the kingdom. Amar Chadha-Patel (Doom: Annihilation) plays Boorman, a thief & liar who joins the quest in exchange for getting out of prison. Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Tony Revolori ("Spider-Man" films), Dempsey Bryk (The Birch, Heartland), Talisa Garcia (Baptiste), and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Game of Thrones) also star.

So with the series set to hit the streamer on November 30th, here's a look at the video featuring the cast of Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Willow that was released last year:

Original film writer Bob Dolman serves as a consulting producer, with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan executive producing. Howard's Imagine Television will produce, with Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman serving as co-executive producers on behalf of the company; Julia Cooperman will produce. While far from a box office failure, the Davis-Val Kilmer (Heat) starrer would earn only $110M on a $35M budget. At a time when budgets for films were nowhere close to where they are today, a $35M investment was expected to yield deeper profits than Willow earned. There's still no word on if the new series will utilize George Lucas and Uncanny X-Men writer Chris Claremont's trilogy of novels as source material for the pilot: 1995's Shadow Moon, 1996's Shadow Dawn, and 1999's Shadow Star. Series producing director Stephen Woolfenden (Outlander) directed the first two episodes.