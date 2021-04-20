Wings of Fire: Netflix, Ava DuVernay Team for Animated Series Adapt

Author Tui T. Sutherland's best-selling series of Scholastic books are coming to the small screen, with Netflix, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Ava DuVernay, and ARRAY Filmworks teaming for a 10-episode animated adaptation of the Wings of Fire book series. Dan Milano (Glitch Techs), Christa Starr (Mystery Science Theater 3000), and Justin Ridge (Star Wars Resistance) will serve as showrunners, with Milano and Starr adapting the novels to series. Stemming from Warner Bros. Animation, epic fantasy series will be executive produced by Milano, Starr, Ridge, DuVernay, and Sutherland, as well as Sam Register and Sarah Bremner for ARRAY Filmworks.

A bitter war has raged for generations between the dragon tribes who inhabit the epic world of Pyrrhia. According to prophecy, five young dragons will rise to end the bloodshed and bring peace back to the land. Raised and trained in secret from the time they were hatched, the Dragonets of destiny – Clay, Tsunami, Glory, Starflight, and Sunny – embark on an evolving quest that will bring them face to face with their true selves and the overwhelming scope of this savage war they are destined to bring to an end.

"Within this epic book series from the mind of Tui Sutherland is an elegant saga filled with wisdom and wonder, exploring ideas of belonging and bias, camaraderie and community," said DuVernay. "On behalf of my colleagues Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks, we're thrilled to partner with Netflix and Warner Bros. Animation for this dynamic adaptation where five young dragonets fulfill their destiny and show viewers how to fulfill their own."

"We couldn't be more proud that Ava has chosen Netflix as the home for her first animated series. An epic fantasy saga full of sweep and spectacle, Wings of Fire promises to be a must-see event for the whole family," said Melissa Cobb, Vice President, Original Animation, Netflix. Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios clearly agrees, adding, "The Wings of Fire books have captured the imagination of millions. In Ava, Justin, Christa and Dan we have a visionary creative team that will bring that same sense of wonder and adventure from the books to life with animation and create the next great animated family series at Netflix."