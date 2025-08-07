Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: gina carano, The Mandalorian

Disney/Lucasfilm, Gina Carano Settle "The Mandalorian" Firing Lawsuit

Ex-The Mandalorian supporting cast member Gina Carano and The Walt Disney Company/Lucasfilm have reached a lawsuit settlement.

More than four years after her termination and 1-1/2 after filing a lawsuit claiming the multimedia company fired her from the streaming series and cost her future work based on her posted political beliefs, ex-The Mandalorian supporting cast member Gina Carano and The Walt Disney Company/Lucasfilm have reached a mutual agreement to settle the matter ahead of a September trial start. In a joint filing today, the two sides petitioned that the legal action be dismissed (with a judge still needing to sign off on the move). "Pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 41(a)(1)(A)(ii), Plaintiff Gina Carano, on the one hand, and Defendants The Walt Disney Company, Lucasfilm Ltd. LLC, and Huckleberry Industries (US) Inc., on the other, by and through their undersigned counsel, hereby stipulate that this action and all claims, including all defenses asserted therein, be dismissed with prejudice," read the filing earlier today.

"The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies. Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect. With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future," read the statement released to Variety by a spokesperson for Lucasfilm.

Gina Carano/Disney Lawsuit: What You Need to Know…

In February 2024, Carano's Twitter/X-funded legal team filed a complaint in California federal court, suing Disney & Lucasfilm for discrimination & wrongful termination over voicing what the complaint claims Disney saw as right-wing opinions. Along with a minimum of $75,000 (plus punitive damages), Carano is also seeking to have Lucasfilm recast her in the role. In the complaint, Carano alleges – among other things – that she was expected to adjust her position on a number of issues to be more in line with Disney and Lucasfilm while others (with co-star Pedro Pascal named as an example) were not disciplined for posting negative posts towards Republicans.

In addition, the complaint claims that Carano was terminated shortly after she refused to first meet with a representative of the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Discrimination and issue a public apology. From there, the complaint claims that Carano was required to meet with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and 45 employees who identify as LGBTQ+ – a meeting that Carano also declined. The complaint also alleges that Disney continued a "post-termination smear campaign" that has impacted her career – including being dropped by UTA and her transactional lawyer.

Carano and Musk may have a tough hill to climb when it comes to legally arguing Free Speech/First Amendment when it comes to private companies – as opposed to working for the local, state, and/or federal governments. Here's a legal explanation from the Blanchard & Walker PLLC website: "The first thing to know about the First Amendment is that it is a limit only on government. It prohibits the federal government from making laws that infringe on the rights of religion, speech, press, assembly and petition. Through the Fourteenth Amendment, state and local governments are also prohibited from infringing on these rights. Yet, one of the most powerful restraints on individual freedom is the power of employers to discharge workers. If your employer is a private entity, the First Amendment offers you no protection from being fired on account of what you say." In its motion filing, Disney argued:

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution generally forbids the government from dictating to artistic creators how they may develop and express their own artistic messages. This principle applies fully to enterprises that employ others to perform artistic messages through song, dance, or acting: for such artistic expressions, the performer is the performance, no less than the words written on the script or lyric sheet. For this reason, just as a newspaper is entitled to broad deference in choosing which writers to employ to express its editorial positions, a creative production enterprise is entitled to broad deference in deciding which performers to employ to express its artistic messages.

The Mandalorian/Gina Carano: A Look Back

As we reported previously, Carano was fired from Lucasfilm & Disney+'s original "Star Wars" spinoff series in February 2021 after months of controversial social media posts that Disney saw as promoting conspiracy theories, questionable science & misinformation. It culminated in an Instagram Stories post where Carano supported comparing the "persecution" that she believes conservatives were enduring (especially with the COVID pandemic) with what Jewish people suffered in Nazi Germany. Check out a screencap of the image Carano posted above, which was reportedly one of the final straws for the streaming service.

