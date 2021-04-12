WrestleMania Night 2 Attendance Also Better Than Super Bowl Says WWE

According to WWE — who have no reason to lie, right?! — WrestleMania Night 2 had the exact same attendance number as WrestleMania Night 1, meaning both nights of WrestleMania were more popular than the Super Bowl. 25,676 people braved the coronavirus pandemic to watch WrestleMania Night 1 and Night 2, both higher than the 24,835 fans who attended Super Bowl LV in the same stadium earlier this year. WWE > NFL. That's simple math, people. The numbers don't lie.

Well, unless WWE made the numbers up. Which, technically, they are known for doing. But look, if you can suspend your disbelief and accept that a burn-damaged clown with supernatural powers arose from a massive jack-in-the-box only to lose to Randy Orton when his girlfriend started bleeding motor oil from her scalp, well, you can believe in these numbers too.

Below, check out the press release sent out by WWE making the bold claims about attendance:

TAMPA BAY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– For the second consecutive night, a sell-out of 25,675 fans attended WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL with millions more watching at home on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network around the world. Two sell outs with a combined 51,350 fans attended both nights of WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium. Adhering to local health guidelines, a limited number of tickets were sold for both nights of WrestleMania, with all in attendance seated in socially-distanced pods. Additional safety measures included health screenings and temperature checks prior to entry into Raymond James Stadium, mask requirements, social distancing, mobile ticketing, cashless concessions and enhanced sanitization throughout the venue. Next year's WrestleMania will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington/Dallas. Ticket information will be announced later this year.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Wrestlemania, wrestling, wwe