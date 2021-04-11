WrestleMAnia Attendance Bigger Than Super Bowl, WWE Claims

In news as real and believable as that slapping sound you hear when a wrestler hits a superkick, WWE is claiming that WrestleMania 37 Night 1 had more fans in attendance than the Super Bowl. A press release from the company says 25,675 fans attended, more than the 24,835 fans who attended Super Bowl LV in the same stadium earlier this year. WWE is known for inflating the attendance numbers at their events in order to proclaim they've broken records, so this press release should be taken with a grain of salt.

TAMPA BAY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A sell-out of 25,675 fans attended Night One of WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL with millions more watching at home on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network around the world. Adhering to local health guidelines, a limited number of tickets were sold for WrestleMania, with all in attendance seated in socially-distanced pods. Additional safety measures included health screenings and temperature checks prior to entry into Raymond James Stadium, mask requirements, social distancing, mobile ticketing, cashless concessions and enhanced sanitization throughout the venue. WrestleMania Night Two takes place at Raymond James Stadium tomorrow at 8 pm ET streaming live on Peacock. Matches include Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Universal Championship; Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women's Championship; Randy Orton vs. The Fiend; United States Champion Riddle vs. Sheamus; Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight); Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn and more.

WrestleMania Night 2 kicks off tonight at 8PM. Can WWE top its own fake number with a new fake number? The world is waiting to find out.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Wrestlemania, wrestling, wwe