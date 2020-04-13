WWE, Ad Council Partner to Raise Coronavirus Awareness

In a partnership akin to asking a wolf to guard your henhouse, Ad Council has teamed up with WWE to raise awareness for the coronavirus pandemic with a series of ads featuring WWE superstars. As part of Ad Council's "ongoing efforts to ensure the American public is receiving critical and vetted information during the COVID-19 pandemic," the organization has produced a series of PSAs preaching "the importance of practicing good hygiene during these unprecedented times." WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Charlotte Flair, and Drew McIntyre are featured in the ads.

WWE is Setting an Example, But What Kind?

WWE certainly does know a lot about the coronavirus pandemic, but it's questionable at best whether they represent good models in responding to it. The company recently admitted that an on-air talent tested positive for COVID-19, but not until the matter was publicly reported after WWE declined to comment on the story before publication. WWE also announced a decision to resume broadcasting live episodes of their three weekly television shows despite stay-at-home orders from the State of Florida. The company released a statement claiming to be "essential" media and instructed talent to explain that to law enforcement if stopped while traveling to and from the WWE Performance Center each week.

"As the days slowly pass and we learn more about the virus, encouraging Americans to stay safe is our duty as marketers," said Lisa Sherman, president & CEO of the Ad Council in a press release, apparently unaware of WWE's recent antics. "Our partners at WWE have been by our side to educate Americans on many issues and we're so grateful to them and their Superstars for joining us again now, when so many lives depend on these critical messages being heard."

"These are unprecedented times and there is no greater responsibility than providing people with simple, yet important messages that can help save lives," said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer, with a straight face. "We are all in this together, and WWE and its Superstars are committed to helping support the critical work of our partners at the Ad Council." Perhaps McMahon is intending to teach people about coronavirus safety by showing them what not to do.