WWE Adds Additional Tour Dates in November and December

Your El Presidente reports on WWE's new tour dates coming in November and December! Brace for body slams, comrades, as we grapple with the details!

Greetings, comrades! Your favorite dictator-turned-wrestling enthusiast is reporting to you live from a concealed bunker beneath the glitzy Vegas strip. It is I, your El Presidente, here to share the exciting news from WWE! Ah, wrestling – it's like politics, but with more folding chairs and less diplomacy. Yet another thing I enjoy that's part of American pop culture. Must be quite a thorn in the side of those CIA meddlers at Langley, wouldn't you think?

Just as I planned to remind them of this newfound joy, I learned from a WWE-declared press release that they have added more live dates to their 2023 Fall and Winter tours. And just like that, your El Presidente's calendar got suddenly busier—pencil not included, as the dictator's schedule is etched in stone, my comrades!

The schedule does have me reminiscing. Ah, Springfield in November. I fondly recall one of my wrestling visits there. I had caused quite a ruckus in the Mass Mutual Center that got The Rock my attention—an entertaining evening it was! I gave him some valuable tips on applied socialism for his next presidential run. Pay-per-view took on a whole new meaning that night.

Now let's talk about these WWE supershows in places like the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester and the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke. Brings back memories of those nights I spent with my jolly comrade, Fidel Castro. We'd crunch popcorn and watch together on the immense theater screen in his palace. I bet his spirit is ready with the remote control and the popcorn for the upcoming RAW at the Capital One Arena in our great enemy's capital, Washington, D.C.

I'm also thrilled to see WWE going to the heartland, Evansville, Indiana, for SmackDown at the Ford Center. Perfect timing. The CIA cannot find me in the American Midwest surrounded by cornfields, Wrestlemania, and roaring-com-bat chants.

Then there is WWE's Holiday Tour, making several tearful and joyous stops. In my honorable homeland, we didn't have Santa Claus. Instead, we just redistributed the gifts evenly among the proletariats to encourage a sense of camaraderie and keep capitalist pigs like Saint Nick in check.

Looking forward to December shows, particularly that SmackDown at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. I bet those cheesehead comrades will make the atmosFEAR a delight of socialism and RKO out of nowhere!

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 15. I suggest you gather up the proletariat and revolt against the bourgeoisie—or as you may call it, place a group order. After all, comrades, what better way to bring the people together than through the glorious spectacle of WWE? Remember, in the words of socialism — "Tickets for all, and all for tickets!"

Remember to keep a lookout for me in these events – the conspicuous character wearing military regalia and waving the signs, "El Presidente ♥️'s Monday Night RAW" and "El Presidente 3:16 says I Just Body Slammed The CIA!" Get ready, comrades. The smackdown is about to get dictatorially socialized!

Saturday, November 4, Rochester, N.Y., WWE SuperShow, Blue Cross Arena

Sunday, November 5, Springfield, Mass., WWE SuperShow, Mass Mutual Center

Friday, November 10, Columbus, Ohio, SmackDown, Nationwide Arena

Saturday, November 11, Johnson City, Tenn., WWE SuperShow, Freedom Hall

Sunday, November 12, Roanoke, Va., WWE SuperShow, Berglund Center Coliseum

Monday, November 13, Washington, D.C., RAW, Capital One Arena

Friday, November 17, Evansville, Ind., SmackDown, Ford Center

Saturday, November 18, Canton, Ohio, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Canton Memorial Civic Center

Saturday, November 18, Tupelo, Miss., WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Cadence Bank Arena

Sunday, November 19, Saginaw, Mi., WWE Sunday Stunner, Dow Event Center

Sunday, November 19, Jonesboro, Ark., WWE Sunday Stunner, First National Bank Center

Sunday, November 26, Peoria, Ill., WWE Holiday Tour, Peoria Civic Center

Monday, November 27, Nashville, Tenn., RAW, Bridgestone Arena

Friday, December 1, Brooklyn, N.Y., SmackDown, Barclays Center

Saturday, December 2, Bangor, Maine, WWE Holiday Tour, Cross Insurance Center

Saturday, December 2, Allentown, Penn., WWE Holiday Tour, PPL Center

Sunday, December 3, Portland, Maine, WWE Holiday Tour, Cross Insurance Arena

Sunday, December 3, Newark, Del., WWE Holiday Tour, Bob Carpenter Center

Monday, December 4, Albany, N.Y., RAW, MVP Arena

Friday, December 8, Providence, R.I., SmackDown, Amica Mutual Pavilion

Saturday, December 9, Utica, N.Y., WWE Holiday Tour, Adirondack Bank Center

Monday, December 11, Cleveland, Ohio, RAW, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Friday, December 15, Green Bay, Wisc., SmackDown, Resch Center

Saturday, December 16, Moline, Ill., WWE Holiday Tour, Vibrant Arena at The Mark

Sunday, December 17, Rochester, Minn., WWE Holiday Tour, Mayo Civic Center

Monday, December 18, Des Moines, Iowa, RAW, Wells Fargo Arena

