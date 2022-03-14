WWE Bodyslams Environment with New NFT Platform, Moonsault

WWE is about to unleash a devasting move on the entire planet. No, they aren't adding a fourth hour to WWE Raw. WWE is launching their own NFT platform, Moonsault. WWE is partnering with Blockchain Creative Labs, the NFT division of Fox Entertainment, for Moonsault, which will launch sometime before WrestleMania, though you can get on the mailing list to receive spam encouraging you to buy NFTs right now, brother!

For those wondering, an NFT is basically like a jpeg, animated gif, or video clip, but instead of getting it for free online, you pay a bunch of money to WWE to "own" it. Owning it here means that your name is registered in the blockchain as the owner of this particular NFT so that when you realize that you just paid good money to "own" a jpeg, animated gif, or video clip that other people can just download for free, you can quickly sell the NFT to some other sucker for more money and get their name in the blockchain as well. It's a pyramid scheme for the 21st century, making NFTbronies — the colloquial term for hardcore NFT enthusiasts — into a modern version of the Avon lady, if the Avon lady got on Twitter and yelled at you about not understanding Avon products every time you badmouthed them, and if the Avon lady was an avid vaper. And the only cost of any of this is roughly the entire annual energy usage of Belgium to make one NFT. How can you not want to get involved in this right away?!

A press release from WWE reads:

WWE announces name of new NFT platform WWE Moonsault This past Sunday at SXSW 2022 in Austin, Texas at the Blockchain Creative Labs' House, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced the name of WWE's new NFT platform, WWE Moonsault. Fans can now go to the WWE Moonsault website, wwemoonsault.com, and sign up to receive additional details. WWE is planning to officially launch WWE Moonsault prior to WrestleMania 38, taking place just down the road from SXSW in Dallas on April 2 and 3 at AT&T Stadium.

Head over to the Moonsault website if you hate Earth and want us all to die in a fiery inferno in the coming decades.

