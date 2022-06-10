WWE Confirms Cody Rhodes Unable to Compete for 9 Months

For WWE Superstar & "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, this week has been one of good news and not-so-surprising but still bad news. For those of you who need a recap, Rhodes suffered a tear to his pectoral ahead of his cage match against Seth Rollins during this past weekend's WWE "Hell in a Cell" PPV event. As the event neared, Rhodes would suffer a full pectoral tear while weight training, leaving many to assume that the match would be canceled. Not only was it not canceled, but Rhodes would tough it out through one helluva performance to pick up the win. Now the good news this week was that the surgery was a success (more on that in a minute) and Rhodes is beginning his recovery. The bad news? Any thoughts Rhodes had of making it back in time to be medically cleared for the WWE's "Money in the Bank" PPV event on July 2nd can be put to rest, with the WWE confirming during tonight's WWE SmackDown broadcast on Fox that Rhodes will be out of in-ring action for nine months. Rhodes needing time away from the WWE was addressed storyline-wise this week during USA Network's WWE Monday Night Raw after Rollins "attacked" Rhodes after the two had seemingly come to respect one another after their match the night before.

After heroically battling through a torn pectoral muscle against Seth "Freakin" Rollins inside WWE Hell in a Cell and then suffering a sinister sneak attack by The Architect the following night on Raw, Cody Rhodes underwent a successful surgical procedure to repair his injury on Thursday.

Here's a look at the tweet sent by Brandi Rhodes yesterday confirming that the surgery to repair Cody's pectoral tendon was a success and that he was beginning the recovery process:

The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 10, 2022 Show Full Tweet