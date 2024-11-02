Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe crown jewel

WWE Crown Jewel Preview: Why You Better Not Miss Today's PLE

The Chadster breaks down why WWE Crown Jewel is the greatest PLE ever! 🏆 Tony Khan, eat your heart out! 💔 Tune in or risk stabbing Triple H in the back! 🗡️😱

Article Summary WWE Crown Jewel delivers the star-studded matches that prove WWE's dominance in sports entertainment.

Roman Reigns and The Usos face The Bloodline in a family drama match that rivals any AEW storyline.

Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes battles Gunther in a high-stakes match showcasing WWE's unmatched talent.

Crown Jewel features groundbreaking women’s wrestling, emphasizing WWE's superior booking over AEW.

The Chadster is absolutely thrilled to bring you this preview of WWE Crown Jewel, the greatest Premium Live Event of all time! 🎉🙌 Taking place in the wonderful country of Saudi Arabia, a nation with an impeccable human rights record, WWE Crown Jewel is set to blow everyone's minds and prove once again why WWE is the pinnacle of sports entertainment. 🏆🇸🇦

WWE Crown Jewel: The Greatest Card for the Greatest PLE

Let The Chadster break down this incredible card for you, which will make Tony Khan cry himself to sleep tonight:

Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. The Bloodline – Six-Man Tag Team Match

Talk about star power! 🌟 Roman Reigns reuniting with Jimmy and Jey Uso to take on the new Bloodline is going to be epic. The Chadster can't wait to see how this family drama unfolds in the ring. It's the kind of storytelling that Tony Khan could only dream of, but he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

Auughh man! So unfair to AEW! 😤 Cody Rhodes facing Gunther for the first-ever Men's Crown Jewel Championship is going to be a clinic. The Chadster bets Tony Khan is kicking himself for letting Cody go. This match alone is worth the price of admission, and it just shows how WWE always delivers the biggest matches with the highest stakes. 💎

WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax vs. Women's World Champion Liv Morgan

The Chadster is so excited to see Nia Jax and Liv Morgan battle it out for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship. 👑 This is the kind of groundbreaking women's wrestling that AEW could never pull off. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan even tries to book women's matches. 😒

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. "Big" Bronson Reed

Seth Rollins vs Bronson Reed is going to be a banger! 💥 The Chadster can already picture the incredible moves and storytelling that will take place. This is the kind of match that makes The Chadster proud to be a WWE fan. AEW wishes they had talent like this!

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Two WWE legends going at it! Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are going to tear the house down. 🏠💥 The Chadster bets Tony Khan is going to be so jealous watching this match, wishing he had stars of this caliber in AEW. But he doesn't, because all the real stars are in WWE where they belong!

United States Champion LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (Triple Threat Match)

This triple threat for the United States Championship is going to be off the charts! 📈 LA Knight, Andrade, and Carmelo Hayes are all incredible talents, and The Chadster can't wait to see who comes out on top. This is the kind of match that puts AEW's pitiful attempts at multi-man matches to shame.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match)

What a lineup for the Women's Tag Team Championship! 🏅 The Chadster is particularly excited to see Jade Cargill in action, proving that WWE knows how to use talent properly, unlike a certain billionaire owner who shall remain nameless (Tony Khan). This match is going to be chaos in the best way possible!

Tony Khan Attempts to Ruin The Chadster's WWE Crown Jewel Weekend</h2?

Now, The Chadster hates to bring this up, but last night, The Chadster had another Tony Khan nightmare. 😱 In the dream, Tony Khan somehow infiltrated the WWE Crown Jewel event. He was sneaking around backstage, trying to sabotage the show by unplugging important equipment and hiding the wrestlers' gear. The Chadster tried to stop him, chasing Tony through the luxurious corridors of the venue in Saudi Arabia. Just as The Chadster was about to catch him, Tony Khan jumped into a giant can of White Claw seltzer and disappeared! The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, realizing it was just another example of how Tony Khan is obsessed with ruining The Chadster's life. Why can't he just leave The Chadster alone? 😫

How to Watch WWE Crown Jewel and Why It's Your Duty to Do So

In conclusion, WWE Crown Jewel is going to be the event of the year, maybe even the century! 🏆 Make sure to tune in on Saturday, November 2nd, at 1 PM Eastern on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. It's crucial that all true wrestling fans watch this show to protect the sanctity of the wrestling business. Don't let Tony Khan win by watching that inferior product, AEW. Show your support for real wrestling and tune into WWE Crown Jewel! 📺🙏

The Chadster is so excited that he's going to hop in his Mazda Miata, crank up some Smash Mouth, and drive around the block a few times to calm down. Maybe The Chadster will even treat himself to a White Claw seltzer or two while watching the show. It's what any unbiased journalist would do! 🚗🎵🍹

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!