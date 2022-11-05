WWE Crown Jewel Report: Logan Paul Suffers Torn Meniscus, MCL; More

If you had a chance to check out WWE Crown Jewel, then you have to admit that the Roman Reigns/Logan Paul match for the WWE Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was better and a lot more for than folks imagined. But in the end, even with his brother, Jake Paul, looking to even the odds with The Bloodline, Reigns would prove why he's the "Head of the Table"- and Paul would end up a lot more damaged from the match than people realized. Taking to his Instagram stories, Paul shared an image as well as a video stating that he tore his meniscus, MCL, and potentially his ACL during the match (with apparently the injuries happening halfway through the match).

And here's a look at the tweet Paul posted about his injuries and for an update via his Instagram Stories, head on over here):

torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL happened halfway through the match. keep y'all updated 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3v5tpBABCk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Though Reigns would go on to retain, many on social media were impressed with the performance that Logan put into the match, including an impressive social media moment that saw the social media influencer execute a frog splash move off the top rope to the outside of the ring, crashing through the WWE's undisputed champion and the announcer's table. Here's a look at Logan hitting Reigns with that "one lucky punch" we heard him talking about at the weigh-in/press conference:

"Yeah, dog, this s**t is hard! It is so hard! I come from the non-WWE Universe. So, I know what people say about it, I know what people think about it before I entered," Logan explained to TMz during an interview where he discussed his training for the event. "Like, I came from that place. And now that I'm in it, my jaw has dropped. It is such a difficult discipline that your body is simply not used to unless you do it for years."