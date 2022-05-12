WWE Names New Chief HR Officer for Workers They Haven't Fired Yet

Despite their best efforts, WWE still has a number of wrestlers and backstage staff working for them, which means they need someone to head up the Human Resources department. To that end, the company has announced it's hired Suzette Ramirez-Carr to be the new Chief Human Resources Officer, reporting directly to Vince McMahon himself.

From the press release:

WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Suzette Ramirez-Carr has been named Chief Human Resources Officer, reporting to Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Ramirez-Carr brings to WWE nearly three decades of executive experience, including senior positions with United Talent Agency (UTA), Beautycounter and Oaktree Capital Management. During her tenure, she led the Human Resources, DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion), Facilities and Internal Communications functions. As Chief Human Resources Officer, Ramirez-Carr's oversight will include Talent Acquisition, Employee Experience, Development and Engagement, and HR Operations and Training. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and the University of California, Irvine.

"It is a privilege to join WWE and work with the exceptional team in place to build and support its world-class employee base," said Ramirez-Carr.

"The people who work at WWE are our company's greatest asset and Suzette's experience as a business partner and leader will prove to be invaluable for the organization," said Vince McMahon. "At least until I can fire the rest of those sons of bitches," he probably added, though it was excluded from the press release.

Having people employed by the company goes against WWE's business strategy since Nick Khan took over as president, which is to lay off as many people as possible right before releasing quarterly earnings reports so that the company can claim to have made a bigger profit and please shareholders. Unfortunately, WWE hasn't yet found a way to produce wrestling shows without any wrestlers, but they're trying their damndest and we're confident one day they'll achieve the dream.

