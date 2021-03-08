WWE Network Joins Peacock on March 18- Just Not All of It

Good news for Peacock subscribers who also happen to be WWE fans- as long as you know what you're getting. On March 18, NBCU's streaming service will begin rolling out WWE Network content on March 18- just prior to the first PPV on the streamer, Fastlane. But as exciting as that news might be, it's important to check out the details because you're not getting the full WWE Network archive at the jump. As stated in the press release, "Peacock will continually add WWE Network content to the library, making the entire WWE Network archive—including every WWE, WCW, and ECW PPV event in history—available to stream on-demand before SummerSlam." So what will you end up getting in ten days?

The library will have a dedicated page on Peacock where viewers can access:

all past "WrestleManias" leading up to WrestleMania 37;

every PPV event from the past calendar year (not full PPV catalog yet);

current or most recent season episodes (not full series runs yet) of Original series Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Chronicle, and WWE Icons;

in-ring action with new weekly episodes of NXT the day after air;

replays of 2021 RAW and SmackDown 30 days after air;

documentaries, including Undertaker: The Last Ride, WWE 24, and WWE Untold;

reality series (including Total Bellas) and collections of featured series, theme moments like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Week, and playlists showcasing current Superstars.

Here's what you need to know about the Peacock subscriber tiers (with our "???" for the areas that are a little vague) after the network's standalone app goes bye-bye on April 4:

Free Tier: a new channel; select (???) Original shows; reality shows like Miz and Mrs., Total Bellas, and Total Divas; recent (???) in-ring content; and new weekly episodes of select (???) live shows like RAW Talk and The Bump- both live and on-demand

Peacock Premium: the new home to all upcoming PPV events and the current seasons of WWE Original shows, and the eventual full streaming home for the network in the U.S. WWE Network with PPV events will be available on Peacock Premium for $4.99/month, with the streaming service currently offering a deal of 4 months of access for a single payment of $9.99 (just watch out for auto-repayments after the four months).