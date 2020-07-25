WWE Ranks Greatest Wrestling Match Ever 2nd on 2020 Best Match List

In what surely tops the list of "most WWE thing to happen in 2020," WWE has ranked Randy Orton vs. Edge at Backlash, a match billed before it even happened as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever," as only second on a list of the best matches to happen in WWE in 2020 so far. WWE, which seemingly has absolutely no sense of irony about a match they claimed just weeks ago would be the greatest in history not even topping a list of great matches in the last six months, revealed the rankings on their official Twitter account. WrestleMania's Boneyard Match featuring The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles took the top spot on the list.

After the Boneyard Match at number one and The Greatest Match Ever at number two, WWE named the following matches as part of the top ten. The triple threat NXT Women's Championship match between Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Io Shirai at NXT Takeover: In Your House came in third. The men's Royal Rumble match came in fourth. Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles in the Intercontinental Championship tournament finals on WWE Smackdown, which probably was the actual best match on this list, took fifth place. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank came in sixth. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania took seventh. The Money in the Bank ladder match came in eighth. Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee at NXT's Great American Bash for the North American and NXT Championships was number nine. And Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher in a fight pit took the tenth place spot.

