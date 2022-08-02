WWE Raw: Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY Shake Up Women's Division

Becky Lynch will be out of action as she recovers from a separated shoulder, but Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY (yes, that is her new name) attacked her for good measure on WWE Raw. The returning stars' new stable has its sights set on Bianca Belair and the Raw Women's Championship, with Sky and Belair facing off in a title match on Raw last night.

Becky Lynch opened the show with her arm in a sling and a desire to show respect to Bianca Belair while completing her transition back to babyface. Belair returned that respect in a WWE Raw opening segment that nearly ended without violence. Almost…

Unfortunately, after Lynch went backstage, she was assaulted by Bayley, Kai, and Sky, ensuring she'll have plenty of time off to recover.

Bayley promised more info to come on her stable's goals…

…and delivered with another attack, this time on Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the middle of their match.

Bianca Belair came to the rescue, leading to a match between her and SKY later on Raw.

And that match ended in a no contest when it turned into a brawl as Alexa and Asuka returned the favor for Belair.

Somehow, WWE managed not to turn that into a six-woman tag match after the commercial break, which more than anything else really goes to show this is a new era for WWE Raw.

The return of Bayley, Kai, and IYO SKY certainly injects some much-needed variety into the Raw women's division, and Becky taking some time off after seemingly feuding with Belair for a full year also helps. The only gripe I have with any of this is the incredibly dump name change for the former Io Shirai, but Rome wasn't built in a day, and it will take a while for WWE to fully stop insulting the intelligence of their audience. For now, they're still operating under the belief that WWE fans can't handle compound vowels, and we can all live with that for now. Baby steps.

