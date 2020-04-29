WWE Raw Beats Fox News in Monday Night Cable Ratings

Another week, another ratings victory for WWE. Monday Night Raw took the second, third, and seventh spots in the Monday Night cable ratings for each of its three hours respectively. Only Love and Hip Hop in Atlanta on VH1 defeated WWE Raw in the ratings, as Raw beat such powerhouses as Below Deck Sailing Yacht, 90-Day Fiance, and Tucker Carlson.WWE earned a .56 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the first hour, a .52 for the second hour, and a .43 for the third hour. The first hour had 1.95 million viewers. The second hour had 1.9 million. The third hour had 1.62 million. These ratings come from Show Buzz Daily.

WWE Victorious

The victory is a stunning defeat for Cable News, which has been dominating the ratings like my favorite wrestler, Baron Corbin, dominates his opponents since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. However, even without the ratings-drawing prowess of King Corbin on Raw, thanks to a return to live broadcasts and a continued focus crowdless shows that put the focus on in-ring action, and possibly because all of the news about WWE's association with Donald Trump in the past few weeks has encouraged Fox News viewers to switch over to WWE instead, WWE is the one doing the dominating now.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Despite this victory, many websites are focusing on the continued drop in viewership for WWE, particularly because this week is yet another record low for a non-holiday show. Yes, that's true of the average viewership of 1.8 million people, but under the circumstances, taking three of the top ten spots in the ratings is an accomplishment that should be celebrated. Unfortunately, a lot of people have a negative outlook on life and always see the bad side of thing. Thankfully, brave voices like myself are always willing to stand up for the truth and make sure successful corporations like WWE get their due.