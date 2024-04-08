Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Wrestlemania, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Offers First Hour Commercial Free for WrestleMania XL Fallout

The Chadster previews tonight's can't-miss 📺 WWE Raw 💪, featuring WrestleMania fallout 😱 and a commercial-free first hour 🎉, despite Tony Khan's best efforts to stop him! 😤

Article Summary WWE Raw tonight with a commercial-free first hour post-WrestleMania XL.

Cody Rhodes captures WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Unexpected debuts and possible legend appearances on WWE Raw.

Chadster accuses Tony Khan of having him arrested to censor unbiased journalism.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 The Chadster may have gotten a little carried away with his celebrations last night after witnessing the greatest WrestleMania of all time. 🙌💯 Each match was better than the last, sending waves of ecstasy through The Chadster's body and causing him to do some pretty wild things. 🤪 The Chadster drank more than six dozen White Claws (some of them boofed), jumped off the roof onto Keighleyanne's Prius, carved CM Punk into his arm with a torn open White Claw can, did donuts in the street with the Miata while blasting Smash Mouth, and stripped naked, exposing his twelve-pack abs and full chest WWE tattoo, running through the neighborhood shouting about Cody "finishing the story," amongst other righteous acts. 😳🍺 When the cops unfairly arrested The Chadster at the end of the night, however, he knew there was only one man to blame: Tony Khan. 😡 But despite his attempts to stop The Chadster's objective journalism, The Chadster used his one phone call to dictate this WWE Raw preview (emojis and all) to Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook to ensure his unbiased opinion is delivered to the readers of Bleeding Cool. 📝😤

The Chadster is so excited for tonight's WWE Raw after all the big matches at WrestleMania over the weekend! 🎉 In addition to Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns to win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship 🏆, the PPV also saw Bayley defeat Iyo Sky to become WWE Women's Champion 👸, Sami Zayn end Gunther's historic Intercontinental Championship Reign 😲, the Undisputed Tag Team titles split, with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller taking the Smackdown Belts and Awesome Truth taking the Raw belts. 🏆🏆 And Judgment Day had a good weekend despite losing those tag titles, because Rhea Ripley retained her WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch 💪, and Damian Priest cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Drew McIntyre, who won it from Seth Rollins but taunted CM Punk after the match, causing Punk to reveal he's healed from injury and take McIntyre out. 😱🔥

The Chadster is waiting for Keighleyanne to come post bail so he can get home in time to watch WWE Raw (if only she'd stop texting that guy Gary 🙄), and The Chadster is telling you, dear readers, to tune into WWE Raw tonight at 8/7C where the show will start with a commercial-free hour! 📺🍿 After the greatest WrestleMania of all time, this is set to be the greatest WWE Raw of all time as well. 🚀🌟

But of course, Tony Khan is probably seething with rage right now, knowing that WWE just put on the most amazing WrestleMania in history. 😏 He's probably trying to figure out how to book AEW Dynamite this week to cheese off The Chadster even more. 😒 Well, The Chadster has news for you, Tony Khan: it won't work! 😤 The Chadster is an unbiased journalist, and no matter how much you try to torment him with your pleasant and worker-friendly management tactics and love of wrestling, The Chadster will always report the truth about your second-rate wrestling promotion. 😡📰

Speaking of Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster, he had another nightmare about him last night in his jail cell. 😰 In the dream, The Chadster was enjoying a White Claw on the beach 🏖️, minding his own business, when suddenly, Tony Khan emerged from the water like a deranged, billionaire Creature from the Black Lagoon. 👹 He chased The Chadster across the sand, throwing exploding White Claw cans at him and shouting, "I'm booking this dream to cheese you off, Chadster! 😈" The Chadster tried to escape by jumping into his Mazda Miata 🚗💨, but Tony Khan was suddenly in the passenger seat, his eyes glowing red as he reached for The Chadster's throat… 😱 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, cursing Tony Khan for invading his dreams again. 😠 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

Anyway, The Chadster is still waiting for Keighleyanne to bail him out (seriously, what could be so important that she keeps texting that guy Gary? 🤨), but he knows that tonight's WWE Raw will be worth the wait. With all the fallout from WrestleMania, plus the possibility of surprise appearances by legends like John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker, this is going to be a show for the ages. 🔥💪 And if any former WWE superstars who jumped ship to AEW try to show up and ruin it, The Chadster will be the first to call them out for literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. 😤🔪

So don't miss out on what's sure to be an unforgettable night of sports entertainment, folks! Tune into WWE Raw, live tonight at 8/7C on USA Network. 📺🍿 And remember, no matter what kind of underhanded tactics Tony Khan tries to pull to undermine The Chadster's unbiased journalism, he'll always be here to give you the straight.

