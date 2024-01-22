Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Prepares to Outshine AEW on Royal Rumble Go-Home Show

Seth Rollins in peril & Punk vs. Rhodes – WWE Raw is the REAL wrestling show leading to this weekend's Royal Rumble. AEW, step back! 🎤🥊🏆

Article Summary Tonight's WWE Raw, headlined by Seth Rollins, sets the stage for Royal Rumble.

CM Punk comic face to face with Cody Rhodes on Raw is a direct hit to AEW's Tony Khan.

Action-packed matches, including Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre, amp up excitement.

Tune in for a must-see go-home show leading into Royal Rumble extravaganza!

Fear not, true wrestling fans! The Chadster here, and let The Chadster tell you that tonight's edition of WWE Raw is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions. 😤💔 Auughh man! So unfair! The evening kicks off with a segment that is personally giving The Chadster anxiety—the future of Seth Rollins. Rollins' recent injury was obviously the result of Tony Khan getting into his head with those dang Twitter jabs, forcing Rollins and Jinder Mahal to push their limits. 😓 If The Chadster sees Rollins relinquish that title he has worked so hard for, Tony Khan will have finally gone too far! 🤬 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

However, The Chadster can't help but feel a pang of sweet, delicious satisfaction knowing tonight's face-off between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes is a slap to Tony Khan's face. 🍭🥊 A showdown of this caliber could've happened in AEW, but thank the wrestling gods they left to grace the sacred WWE ring! Ah, The Chadster can almost taste the tears of AEW fans… and Tony Khan. 😂🎯

Moving onto the heart of the matter, The Chadster is bursting with anticipation for tonight's WWE Raw, the absolute pinnacle of sports entertainment! 🌟 With Damian Priest eyeing a reckoning on Drew McIntyre, the intrigue is unmatched. Priest's pursuit of the Money in the Bank cash-in has been thwarted by McIntyre's interference, and The Chadster understands it's time for payback! 🏦💰

Then, there's the impending showdown between Ivy Nile and Valhalla, promising an explosive encounter. 💥 And do not get The Chadster started on Chad Gable versus Ivar—talk about a clash of the titans! Plus, the suave The Miz squaring off against the underhanded Dirty Dominik Mysterio? 🧼 It is a marvel how AEW even dares to compete with a card stacked so high with grade A WWE talent! 😌🃏

The Chadster implores the WWE Universe to tune in tonight. Why? Because this is the go-home episode of WWE Raw leading up to the event of the year—the Royal Rumble! 🥳👑 This is where we show those AEW fans the grandeur of real wrestling, the kind that makes hearts race and memories that last a lifetime. It's an event not to be missed, and only those truly dedicated to the craft of wrestling would understand its significance. The Chadster knows, deep down, even Tony Khan envies the majesty of our beloved WWE. 🤩🙌

To The Chadster's dear colleagues in The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, like the esteemed Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, The Chadster wonders if they too endure sleepless nights thanks to Tony Khan's devilish schemes. 😔📓 Are they also haunted by the specter of AEW's supposed rivalry? The Chadster raises a toast to these brave souls 💪—with the crispest White Claw in tribute! 🥤

In conclusion, get ready, pals, for tonight's WWE Raw royal rumble down the road to the Royal Rumble. The Chadster promises it will be legendary, and it will shine a light on the façade that AEW calls wrestling. 💡😌 The Chadster—OUT! 🎤👋

