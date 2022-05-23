WWE Raw Preview: Can Cody Rhodes Avoid the Midcard Hell Trap?

You've seen them wrestle in a match. You've seen them wrestle in a cage. You've seen them arm wrestle. Now, on WWE Raw this week, Bobby Lashley has another "challenge" for The Nigerian Giant Omos. From WWE.com:

Bobby Lashley has an All Mighty Challenge for Omos Despite being launched through the side of the steel cage, Bobby Lashley walked away victorious in his cage match against The Nigerian Giant Omos. Now The All Mighty steps back into the ring with a special challenge for Omos and the double-crossing MVP. What does Lashley have in store for the destructive duo? Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

What do you think? Bowling? Checkers? Rock paper scissors? The possibilities are endless, and none of them are exciting. When will this feud end?!

Also on Raw this week, Becky Lynch will address her loss to Asuka on last week's Raw as part of the most exciting storyline going in WWE today. What's that? No, not the Raw Women's Championship feud. We mean the contract situation with Sasha Banks and Naomi. Will Lynch talk more trash about Sasha and Naomi at Vince McMahon's request? Will she claim they "took their ball and went home" like Stone Cold Steve Austin? Tune in to find out, folks!

And finally, there's at least one actual match booked, which is better than none. Cody Rhodes will face The Miz on tonight's episode of Raw in hopes of building momentum for his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins in June. Will Cody accidentally get sucked into the ever-growing United States Championship feud? Even worse, will Cody end up accidentally winning that title, trapping him in midcard hell and derailing his world title push? Anything can happen in WWE, folks!

WWE Raw airs on USA at 8/7C.

