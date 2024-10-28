Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Catch the Final Episode Before Crown Jewel

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE Raw, a show that will cheese off Tony Khan! Triple Threat Tag match, Dominik vs former champ, and Seth Rollins returns! 🔥🤼‍♂️

Article Summary Catch WWE Raw before Crown Jewel with intense tag, singles, and grudge matches.

Seth Rollins returns to Raw, continuing his rivalry with Bronson Reed.

Dom Mysterio to face a surprise ex-World Champion opponent.

High-stakes action: Tag Team Triple Threat, Mysterio vs Kaiser, and more.

The Chadster is so excited to tell you about tonight's episode of WWE Raw! 🎉🥳 This is shaping up to be potentially the most incredible wrestling show of all time, and The Chadster can't wait to share all the details with you! 😍💯

First up on WWE Raw, we've got a Tag Team Triple Threat Match to determine the No. 1 Contenders for the World Tag Team Championships! 🏆👥 The LWO's Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee, The New Day, and The War Raiders will be battling it out for a shot at Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh's titles. The Chadster is already on the edge of his seat just thinking about it! 😱💺 This is the kind of high-stakes action that Tony Khan could only dream of booking. Auughh man! So unfair to AEW , right Tony? 🙄

But that's not all, folks! 🙌 "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio will be taking on a former World Champion of Adam Pearce's choosing! 👑 The Chadster can't even begin to imagine how amazing this match is going to be. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan thinks he can compete with this level of star power. 😒

Speaking of star power, Seth "Freakin" Rollins will be live on WWE Raw tonight! 🌟 After his wild brawl with "Big" Bronson Reed last week, The Chadster is on pins and needles waiting to see what happens next in their rivalry. 📌 This is the kind of storytelling that AEW just doesn't understand. They probably think throwing random matches together is good booking. 😤

The Chadster is also looking forward to the grudge match between Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser. 👊💥 These two have been battling all summer, and now they're going to settle the score once and for all. This is how you build a feud, Tony Khan! Take notes! 📝

In what's sure to be an explosive encounter, Zelina Vega will be taking on Ivy Nile in a one-on-one match for the first time ever! 💃💪 The Chadster can already feel the excitement building. It's matches like these that make WWE Raw the greatest show on television. 📺🏆

And let's not forget about the fallout from Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Title victory over Jey Uso! 🏅 The Chadster can't wait to hear from both the new champion and the former titleholder. This is the kind of drama that Tony Khan and AEW could never hope to produce. 🎭

Now, The Chadster has to take a moment to address something serious. 😐 Last night, The Chadster had another one of those terrible nightmares about Tony Khan. 😱 In this dream, Tony was chasing The Chadster through a giant White Claw factory. 🏭 Every time The Chadster thought he'd lost him, Tony Khan would pop out from behind a vat of delicious seltzer, grinning maniacally. 😈 The chase went on for what felt like hours, with Tony Khan taunting The Chadster about how AEW was going to put WWE out of business. 💔 Just as Tony Khan cornered The Chadster next to a conveyor belt of White Claw cans, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. 😰 Tony Khan needs to stop invading The Chadster's dreams and get his own life! 🛑

Anyway, back to WWE Raw! 😄 The Chadster wants to make it clear that if you don't tune in to watch WWE Raw tonight, you're shirking your duty as a wrestling fan. 😤 Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than this incredible lineup clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️

Tonight's episode of WWE Raw is going to be nothing short of spectacular. 🌟 The Chadster can confidently say, as one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, that this show will blow anything AEW has ever done out of the water. 💦 So grab your White Claws, hop in your Mazda Miata (if you're lucky enough to have one like The Chadster), and get ready for the greatest night of wrestling entertainment you'll ever experience! 🍻🚗

And remember, as Smash Mouth once sang, "You'll never know if you don't go," so make sure you tune in to WWE Raw tonight! 🎵🎸 The Chadster knows he'll be watching, even if his wife Keighleyanne is too busy texting that guy Gary to join him. 📱😔 Thanks a lot, Tony Khan, for ruining The Chadster's marriage too! 💔

