WWE Raw Preview: Fastlane Rematch Set for Undisputed Tag Team Titles

In our preview of tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will defend the Tag Titles against The Judgement Day.

Fans were delighted last Saturday night when at WWE Fastlane, the upstart team of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso were able to defeat Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgement Day to win the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles. Now, just over a week later tonight on the season premiere (whatever the hell that means for a wrestling show) of WWE RAW, the champs will defend their titles in a tag team rematch against Balor and Priest. Do Rhodes and Uso have a long run as Tag Champs ahead of them, or will the Judgement Day again add to their collection of gold?

Will Finn Balor and Damian Priest take after their Judgement Day comrade Dominik Mysterio and quickly recapture their lost titles? Let's see what WWE.com says.

Along with that, tonight we will see Gunther defending the Intercontinental Title against Bronson Reed, Ricochet taking on Shinsuke Nakamura in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, and Shayna Baszler battling Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in a non-title match.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE RAW tonight at 8 p.m. on the USA Network.

