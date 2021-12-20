WWE Raw Preview: Finally, It's Dolph Ziggler's Time to Shine

Many important things are happening this week, including Christmas on Saturday, but for The Chadster, there's no day more important than Monday, because that's when The Chadster's beloved WWE Raw airs on the USA Network. And like Santa Claus delivering presents to all of the good little boys, so is Vince McMahon rewarding The Chadster for being nice all year with what is shaping up to be the greatest episode of WWE Raw of all time, at least on paper.

First of all, for fans of long talking segments, WWE has a great one lined up for you. Bobby Lashley and MVP will address Lashley's wins over all of the other competitors in the WWE Championship match at next year's Day 1 PPV last week, earning a spot for himself in the match. The Chadster wouldn't be surprised if Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and even Big E himself show up to talk back. And if The Chadster is really lucky, the competitors will end up getting booked in some kind of tag team match. Oh, wouldn't that be grand?!

Okay, after that Lashley segment, most people would probably have their fill of talking, but WWE plans to deliver even more. Can you believe that?! The Chadster is so excited because reality TV star Maryse will be a guest on The Cutting Edge on WWE Raw tonight. Will The Miz show up as well? Oh, that would really make The Chadster's week.

Austin Theory has gotten the rub from Vince McMahon himself, and now it's time for him to take the next step toward Superstardom by taking on Finn Balor in a match sure to last through multiple commercial breaks tonight. That's enough, WWE. The Chadster can't take it anymore. How much better could this show get?!

Oh. My. Gosh. The Chadster can't believe that WWE has even more booked for the show tonight. Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair? On free television? This is the greatest holiday gift The Chadster has ever received.

Topping things off, one of The Chadster's favorite wrestlers, Dolph Ziggler, is getting a shot at getting a shot at the United States Championship tonight on WWE Raw. Yes, Ziggler, who has been biding his time and is finally ready to take his career to the next level, will face Damian Priest in a non-title match for the opportunity to face Damian Priest in a title match. The Chadster has always believed that big things are in Dolph Ziggler's future, and what could be bigger than a non-title win over Damian Priest on u? The Chadster is rooting for you, Dolph.

WWE Raw airs at 8PM Eastern on the USA Network.

