WWE Raw Preview: Is Bobby Lashley Interested in a Four-Way?

Unlike famous cartoon feline Garfield, The Chadster absolutely loves Mondays. That's because it's the day that The Chadster's #1 favorite television show, WWE Raw, airs on the USA Network each week. If The Chadster didn't have WWE Raw to look forward to on Mondays, The Chadster would basically have nothing worth living for. Well, there's Keighleyanne, The Chadster supposes, but thanks to Tony Khan and AEW The Chadster's relationship with his wife has admittedly been a little rocky lately. The point is that The Chadster really looks forward to WWE Raw every Monday and so should you.

This week, viewers will finally get some answers regarding Bobby Lashley's attack on Big E, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins following last week's cage match. Lashley doesn't like being left out of the title picture, according to WWE.com's WWE Raw preview. Lashley will explain his actions tonight. Does that mean Lashley will get added to the Triple Threat for the WWE Championship at the Day 1 PPV, making it a Fatal Four-Way? The Chadster can only dream, but just thinking about it, The Chadster can feel a slight stirring in his loins. Could this match be the cure to the crippling sexual impotence Tony Khan and AEW have inflicted The Chadster with for the past year? Gosh, The Chadster sure hopes so.

The Chadster would watch an entire three-hour episode of WWE Raw consisting of nothing but Bobby Lashley talking about the Day 1 PPV, which is already shaping up to be the best PPV of 2022 at the time that it airs. But that's not all Vince McMahon has given us for this Monday Night. The Street Profits and The Mysterios will also go head-to-head in the finals of the RKBro tournament for a shot at the champs, RKBro, at Day 1. Okay. Stop! The Chadster can hardly handle this excitement! WWE Raw tonight is going to be incredible!

WWE Raw airs at 8PM Eastern on the USA Network.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, wrestling, wwe