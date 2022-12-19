WWE Raw Preview: Lynch vs. Bayley, Judgment Day for Street Profits

For what may be the final WWE Raw of 2022 — with next week's show rumored to be a "best of" episode — WWE is heading into tonight's show with… well, pretty much exactly the same level of enthusiasm as usual. Thus far, there are two matches advertised for Raw tonight on WWE.com: Bayley vs. Becky Lynch, and Judgment Day vs. The Street Profits.

WWE.com has the details on Becky Lynch vs. Bayley:

Ever since Bayley and Damage CTRL took out Becky Lynch over the summer, The Man has been on a mission to get her retribution. Lynch's return at Survivor Series WarGames gave Team Belair the boost they needed as they took down Team Damage CTRL, but that didn't stop the animosity between Lynch and the group. After weeks of vitriol and altercations, Lynch finally gets her one-on-one match against Bayley, and it will go down live on Monday Night Raw. Will The Man come around for Damage CTRL, or will The Role Model prove that she's the Superstar to beat?

And on Street Profits vs. Judgment Day:

Last week saw The Street Profits team with Akira Tozawa to battle the villainous Judgment Day, but the contest didn't go in their favor. A big boot from Damian Priest allowed Dominik Mysterio to pin Tozawa, and the result has not sat right with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Now, the pair will battle Priest and Finn Bálor. Will The Street Profits bring the smoke, or will The Judgment continue their reign of terror?

One can always count on Bayley and Becky Lynch to deliver a good performance, so their match should be entertaining. The Street Profits, on the other hand, while good in the ring, have suffered from years of bad booking and haven't yet recovered, even under the watchful eye of Papa Haitch. Vince McMahon may be gone, but his, er, legacy on tag team wrestling remains. There will, of course, be more added to the show, which airs at 8/7C on USA. Feel free to tune in, or not. You can get the gist of it on YouTube in the morning.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, wrestling, wwe