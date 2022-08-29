WWE Raw Preview: New Women's Tag Champs, Kurt Angle, and More

WWE plans to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions on WWE Raw tonight… but what about the old tag team champions? Sasha Banks and Naomi are rumored to be heading back to WWE now that Old Man McMahon is out of the picture, so it wouldn't be out of the question for them to show up tonight after the finals in the tag team tournament to lay their claim to a match. Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE as champs back in May, tired of the way the company under Vince McMahon treated women's tag team wrestling, so they deserve a match against the new champs, whoever they may be after Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah battle Dakota Kai and Io Sky for the gold tonight.

WWE also has a PLE this weekend, in case you haven't heard, so there will be lots of last-minute setup for Clash at the Castle (though less needed than usual since a McMahonless WWE is far more focused and has actually built some stories ahead of time for once). With that in mind, Riddle and Seth Rollins will be face to face on WWE Raw tonight to sell their match at the show. Plus, The Usos and Sami Zayn will be on Raw, presumably to promote Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, or maybe to set up a tag team championship match for the show.

And Raw this week is in Pittsburgh, the home of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, so Angle is advertised for the show tonight. And Bobby Lashley will face The Miz, who we supposed must have been located after he was kidnapped by Dexter Lumis last week. Plus, presumably, lots more that hasn't been announced yet, including perhaps more involving Johnny Gargano and the newly re-first-named Austin Theory. And of course, Triple H may be the only person in wrestling more obsessed with bringing in former WWE starts as surprises than Tony Khan, so maybe he'll bring back more former NXT wrestlers, or, as recently rumored, Braun Strowman. Find out tonight starting at 8/7C when WWE Raw airs on USA.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, wrestling, wwe