WWE Raw Preview: Pesky Matches Interrupt Weddings, Lie Detector Test

Tonight's episode of WWE Raw has some excellent Sports Entertainment lined up, but unfortunately, viewers will have to wade through some Pro Wrestling to get to it. But provided you are able to tolerate a championship match or two, your reward will be a lie detector test and not one but two marriages!

That's right, somebody's getting married on WWE Raw this week. Four somebodies, in fact. As part of the ongoing hilarious, never-gets-old antics surrounding the WWE 24/7 championship, R-Truth will be the minister for a double wedding, as Dana Brooke marries Reggie and Tamina marries Akira Tozawa. Who will walk out of this mess the new 24/7 Champion and why will it be R-Truth? You'll have to tune into find out.

What could be better than two wrestling weddings? That's pretty much your main event right there. But WWE isn't done. Also on WWE Raw tonight, Kevin Owens will force Elias… excuse us, Ezekiel to take a lie detector test to prove he isn't actually Elias. It's the third best kind of test that can be performed on WWE Raw or an episode of the Maury show, beaten only by a paternity test or a drug test that involves somebody throwing urine on Sheamus. Unless they find a way to get Ezekiel's urine involved, it should still be plenty of fun.

Unfortunately, if you want to enjoy all that great Sports Entertainment, you have to sit through some wrestling, starting with a United States Championship match between champion Finn Bálor and challenger Austin Theory. Here's what WWE.com has to say about it:

And then, after COVID (isn't that over now?) prevented the match from happening last week, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will finally challenge Sasha Banks and Naomi for the Women's Tag Team Championships. But don't worry… there's hope that this too will devolve into soap opera drama as Ripley and Morgan have been having some issues lately.

WWE Raw airs at 8/7C on USA, but if you want to save yourself three hours, just check back here in the morning and we'll tell you everything you need to know in five minutes or less.

