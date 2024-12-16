Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Possibly the Greatest Show of the USA Era?

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE Raw! Epic matches, CM Punk speaks, and hometown returns. Tony Khan wishes AEW could compete with this greatness! 🔥🏆💯

Article Summary WWE Raw tag team title match: Judgment Day vs. War Raiders promises intense action.

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins promo sparks a highly-anticipated face-off on WWE Raw.

Women's Intercontinental Title Tournament features Raquel, Carter, and Stark.

Kofi Kingston's emotional hometown return continues WWE's captivating storytelling.

The Chadster is so excited to tell you about tonight's episode of WWE Raw! 🎉🥳 It's going to be an absolutely incredible show that will blow your mind and prove once and for all why WWE Raw is the greatest wrestling show on television. 📺💯

First up on WWE Raw, we've got an epic World Tag Team Championship match between Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day taking on The War Raiders. 🏆👊 The Chadster thinks this could potentially be the greatest tag team match in the history of professional wrestling. With The Judgment Day banned from ringside, we'll get to see these four incredible athletes go at it with no outside interference. The Chadster can't even imagine how Tony Khan must be feeling knowing he could never book a tag team match this exciting on AEW Dynamite. Auughh man! So unfair to AEW! 🙄😂

Next on WWE Raw, Bron Breakker will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Ludwig Kaiser. 🏅🤼 The Chadster believes this match has the potential to be the most thrilling Intercontinental Championship match of all time. Bron Breakker is such an incredible athlete, and Ludwig Kaiser is so talented, that The Chadster wouldn't be surprised if this match gets seven stars from Dave Meltzer (not that The Chadster cares what that AEW shill thinks) if Meltzer wasn't so biased against WWE. Tony Khan must be pulling his hair out knowing he doesn't have wrestlers of this caliber on his roster. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

But that's not all, because on WWE Raw, we'll also get to hear from CM Punk as he responds to Seth "Freakin" Rollins! 🎤🔥 The Chadster thinks this could be the greatest promo segment in the history of Monday nights. CM Punk called Seth Rollins a "second-stringer," which is just ridiculous because everyone knows Seth Rollins is a first-stringer and one of the best wrestlers in the world. The Chadster can't wait to hear what CM Punk has to say, and he's sure it will be way more entertaining than anything Tony Khan could ever book on AEW Dynamite.

Speaking of Seth "Freakin" Rollins, he'll also be appearing live on WWE Raw! 🌟😎 The Chadster is certain this will be the most captivating live appearance in the history of professional wrestling. The Visionary always has something interesting to say, and The Chadster is sure he'll cut a promo that will make Tony Khan cry into his off-brand seltzer.

The Women's Intercontinental Title Tournament continues on WWE Raw with a Triple Threat Match between Raquel Rodriguez, Kayden Carter, and Zoey Stark. 👑💪 This match has the potential to be the greatest women's Triple Threat match of all time. The Chadster is sure it will put anything in the AEW women's division to shame. Tony Khan probably doesn't even know how to book a women's match this exciting.

Last but not least, Kofi Kingston returns to his hometown of Boston on WWE Raw! 🏙️🙌 After the shocking events of last week, where The New Day turned on Big E, The Chadster thinks this could be the most emotional hometown return in wrestling history. It just goes to show how WWE knows how to create compelling storylines, unlike AEW which just throws random matches together with no story.

The Chadster is telling you, this episode of WWE Raw is potentially going to be the most incredible wrestling show of all time. 🏆🥇 Tony Khan could never hope to produce a show that compares to this. It's clear that WWE is operating on a completely different level than AEW.

In fact, The Chadster thinks that any true wrestling fan would be shirking their duty if they didn't tune into WWE Raw tonight at 8E/7C on USA. 📺⏰ Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than this clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

Now, The Chadster has to tell you about something that happened last night. 😰 The Chadster had another one of his recurring nightmares about Tony Khan. In this dream, Tony Khan was chasing The Chadster through a giant White Claw factory. 🏭 The Chadster was running past conveyor belts of delicious seltzer, but every time The Chadster tried to grab one, Tony Khan would knock it out of The Chadster's hand. At one point, The Chadster hid inside a giant White Claw can, but Tony Khan found him and started shaking the can violently. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, feeling violated. Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and stay out of The Chadster's dreams! 😡

Anyway, The Chadster hopes all of you unbiased wrestling fans will join him in watching WWE Raw tonight. It's going to be an incredible show that will prove once and for all why WWE is the pinnacle of professional wrestling. 🏆💯

