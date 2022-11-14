WWE Raw Preview: Rollins vs. Balor, An Apology from the Miz

With less than two weeks to go before Survivor Series: War Games, WWE Raw is back with another episode tonight, and WWE is advertising two segments for the show. First, United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match. Additionally, The Miz will supposedly "apologize" on a special episode of Miz TV.

The preview for Rollins vs. Balor says:

This Monday, a rivalry is renewed as United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins battles Finn Bálor in a non-title clash. Last week, Bálor attempted to accept Rollins' U.S. Title Open Challenge but was interrupted by The O.C., who brought a returning Mia Yim into the fold. Now Bálor will seek to earn a chance at the stars-and-stripes title by battling Rollins, a man with whom he has a storied history. Can Bálor exorcise some of his demons and take out Rollins, or will Rollins prove he is a revolutionary? Catch Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!

If you needed any more evidence that the United States Championship is filling the void of the lack of a world championship on WWE Raw, you only need to look at the fact that WWE is now having people compete in non-title matches to earn a shot at the belt. With Balor and Rollins involved here, and The OC, Bobby Lashley, and Mustafa Ali waiting in the wings, it will be literally stunning if this match happens without a ton of outside interference.

The Miz will also continue his feud with Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano tonight. From WWE.com:

After weeks of Johnny Gargano tormenting The Miz, the truth was finally spilled on Raw this past Monday where it was revealed that The Miz had been paying Dexter Lumis to "attack" him. Now that the truth is finally out, The Miz will publicly apologize on "Miz TV" regarding the Dexter Lumis situation. What will The Miz say to atone for his actions? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!

We can also expect developments in other feuds headed to Survivor Series, such as the feud between Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and allies Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL. We may also see fallout from Austin Theory's failed Money in the Bank cash-in, Baron Corbin's character revamp, and the budding bromance between MAtt Riddle and Elias. Tune in to WWE Raw at 8/7C tonight… or don't. Why should we care?

